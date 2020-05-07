SPY ETF Increases Outflows Even As Stock Indexes Rally Higher

Despite abysmal unemployment data and a raging coronavirus epidemic, somehow stocks are still managing to stabilize near recent highs, after moving off of the lows in March. But interestingly, even as stocks move higher, the well-know fun, SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), is showing an outflow of funds.

According to Tom McClellan, market technician and publisher of the McClellan Market Report, investors are making an exodus from one of the most popular exchange-traded funds on Wall Street, all while stocks continue to rally.

The State Street-sponsored SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY, which roughly tracks the major stock index that bears its name, providing investors exposure to S&P 500 index stocks, is generally considered the most liquid and frequently traded ETF and includes assets of $254 billion. The SPY has rallied 29% since tagging a bear-market low on March 23, coinciding with the low of the broad-market index that it tracks.