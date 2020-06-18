Social Media ETFs Finish Higher Despite Facebook Controversy

In what has become an increasingly volatile civil right environment, Facebook on Thursday stated that it took down advertisements from President Trump’s campaign that included a symbol associated with Nazis. The move seemed to have little effect on social media ETFs, however.

“We removed these posts and ads for violating our policy against organized hate,” a Facebook spokesman said in a statement. “Our policy prohibits using a banned hate group’s symbol to identify political prisoners without the context that condemns or discusses the symbol.”

The ads involved red downward-pointing triangles, which were a part of the Nazi system to denote political prisoners. The symbol was seen in advertisements by Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and the Trump campaign in general, and was concentrated primarily on male voters in Texas with the potential reach of over 1 million users, according to Facebook’s Ad Library.

Trump campaign officials argued that the symbol is sometimes used by Antifa, a loosely organized coalition of anti-fascists, as well, although it does not appear to be commonly used. Trump has anecdotally insisted that Antifa is at spearheading violence at protests over the police killing of George Floyd.

Social media companies have been in the spotlight for controversial stances on civil rights and free speech recently, including Twitter’s recent embroilment with President Trump.

Last month President Donald Trump signed an executive order targeting social media companies just days after Twitter called two of his tweets “potentially misleading.”

Speaking from the Oval Office ahead of signing the order, Trump said the decision was to “defend free speech from one of the gravest dangers it has faced in American history.”

“A small handful of social media monopolies controls a vast portion of all public and private communications in the United States,” he claimed. “They’ve had unchecked power to censor, restrict, edit, shape, hide, alter, virtually any form of communication between private citizens and large public audiences.”

ADL, an organization that fights anti-Semitism, also condemned the Trump ads in a statement.