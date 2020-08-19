Make Sure You Hedge Those Emerging Markets Currencies Bets

Gold’s serendipitous rise amid an investors mindset dominated by uncertainty is doing no favors for the U.S dollar. The greenback has been getting pummeled as of late, but not as bad as certain emerging market currencies, which reminds traders to make sure they’re hedging their currency bets.

“The dollar is having a bad year, but some emerging markets’ currencies have it worse, with no reprieve in sight,” a Wall Street Journal report noted. “The Brazilian real, the South African rand and the Turkish lira have lost about 20% of their value against the dollar this year, putting the former two on course for their biggest annual declines since 2015. The Russian ruble and the Mexican peso have dropped roughly 15%.”