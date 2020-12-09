The DBGR ETF: Germany Access Minus the Euro Fluctuations

ETF investors looking for international diversification in the European Union can typically look to its largest economy: Germany. Yet pandemic risks remain and it’s important to keep currencies hedged via ETFs like the Xtrackers MSCI Germany Hedged Equity ETF (DBGR).

DBGR seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Germany US Dollar Hedged Index. The fund, using a “passive” or indexing investment approach, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before fees and expenses, of the underlying index, which is designed to track the performance of the German equity market while mitigating exposure to fluctuations between the value of the U.S. dollar and the euro.

It will invest at least 80% of its total assets (but typically far more) in component securities of the underlying index. The fund has a 0.45% expense ratio that falls below its categorical average.