Bill Gates Cites Microsoft China as a Model for Reopening Economy

As the effects of the coronavirus pandemic dwindle in China, Microsoft’s co-founder Bill Gates was effusive in his praise of the way his company has been handling the transition back to normalcy. In fact, Gates said it could serve as a post-coronavirus model for the rest of the world.

“The rules about what is allowed should change gradually so that we can see if the contact level is starting to increase the number of infections,” Gates wrote, as he opined how innovations in science can help stop the virus in its tracks. “Countries will be able to learn from other countries that have strong testing systems in place to inform them when problems come up.”

With over 6,000 employees in China, Microsoft is set to bring back half of them, but not without certain social distancing practices in place. For example, employees are required to wear masks and offices are being disinfected more often than not.

As China’s economy continues to recover from the coronaviurs, here are a funds to consider:

Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF (ASHR): seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before fees and expenses, of the CSI 300 Index. The fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of issuers that comprise the underlying index. The underlying index is designed to reflect the price fluctuation and performance of the China A-Share market and is composed of the 300 largest and most liquid stocks in the China A-Share market. The underlying index includes small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap stocks. Xtrackers Harvest CSI 500 China-A Shares Small Cap ETF (ASHS): seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before fees and expenses, of the CSI 500 Index. The index is designed to reflect the price fluctuation and performance of small-cap companies in the China A-Share market and is composed of the 500 smallest and most liquid stocks in the China A-Share market. Under normal circumstances, the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in A-Shares of Chinese small-cap issuers or in derivative instruments and other securities that provide investment exposure to A-Shares of Chinese small-cap issuers. Xtrackers MSCI China A Inclusion Equity ETF (ASHX): seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI China A Inclusion Index. The fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities (including depositary receipts in respect of such securities) of issuers that comprise the underlying index. The underlying index is designed to track the equity market performance of China A-Shares that are accessible through the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect program or the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect program.

For more market trends, visit ETF Trends.