Should Municipal Bond ETF Holders Be Wary?

While Treasurys prices have been consolidating after a massive run higher over the last year, experts are concerned about how municipal bonds and consequently muni bond ETFs may fare in the wake of a newly burgeoning coronavirus pandemic in the U.S.

The effects of the coronavirus pandemic have disseminated widely, causing nearly 125,000 deaths from roughly 2.5 million cases in the U.S. This has led to significant disruptions to the global economy and the loss, however briefly, of approximately 40 million jobs, which could reassert itself given there is a second wave.

With the next wave possibly about to hit, and an increasing number of reports of new infections in Florida, Texas, California and Arizona over the last week, this could all lead to shutdowns, layoffs, and business bankruptcies that will propel a steep drop in tax revenues for state and local governments, slamming their budgets deep into the red. That is likely to cause a sharp decline to government payrolls, leading to potentially higher taxes and cuts in essential services.