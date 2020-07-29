Russell ETFs Rally As Eastman Kodak Surges

Eastman Kodak is one of the latest companies to join the battle against the coronavirus. While other companies like GE, Tesla, and Ford have all committed their support to provide resources in the US, Kodak shares exploded higher on Wednesday after President Trump announced a deal to work with the photography pioneer to generate ingredients in generic drugs that could help stem the coronavirus pandemic. Russell ETFs with the company rallied amid the news.

Shares of Kodak last traded up about 410% to about $40 a share after surging as much as 570%, resulting in over 10 trading halts on Wednesday due to explosive volatility.

The stock had already rallied an incredible 203% for its best day ever on Tuesday after the U.S. government granted the company a $765 million loan to begin producing drug ingredients under the Defense Production Act, the first of its kind.

“Our 33rd use of the Defense Production Act will mobilize Kodak to make generic, active pharmaceutical ingredients,” Trump said in a press conference Tuesday evening. “We will bring back our jobs and we will make America the world’s premier medical manufacturer and supplier.”

Two ETFs with Eastman Kodak are benefitting from the moves in the stock this week. The ProShares UltraPro Russell 2000 (URTY) is up 4.57%, while the Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFS) climbed 1.78% Wednesday.

Kodak said Tuesday it will create pharmaceutical components that have been shown to be critical but in short supply, as defined by the Food and Drug Administration.