Robinhood Faces Huge Backlash After Service Issues

While stocks sold off today despite the Federal Reserve announcement of an emergency 50 basis point rate cut, traders and investors who use Robinhood are still likely reeling from the inability to capitalize on the big move up the market had on Monday.

Robinhood, the free stock-trading app, crashed on one of the first days the stock market gained some traction, after losing more than 10% in the prior week, and entering correction territory.

While stock had some of their biggest losing days the prior week, equity markets roared back Monday with the Dow notching its biggest point gain in history. The S&P 500 gained $1.1 trillion Monday. Unfortunately, an all-day system-wide outage left Robinhood customers furious as they were unable to join the action.

An “issue with a part of our infrastructure” caused the 17-hour disruption on Monday, the company said in a statement. Robinhood claimed that overnight that the issue was fixed, but the service went down once again in early Tuesday morning trading.

Around noon Tuesday, Robinhood said the earlier outage had finally been resolved.