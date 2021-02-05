Robinhood Attracts Private Capital, Sparking IPO Optimism

In light of the recent retail trading frenzy in speculative stocks like GameStop and futures markets like silver, retail outfit Robinhood’s ability to attract hundreds of thousands of fresh customers during a week of chaos, along with its IPO future, garnered interest from Silicon Valley private money.

Last week, Robinhood encountered both financial and social media issues when it restricted trading for a list of stocks including GameStop. Amateur investors in social media rooms like Reddit had driven those names on higher, generating huge losses for hedge funds that bet against them.

While other brokerage firms also restricted trading, Robinhood bore the brunt of retail trader anguish, contending with hostility from speculative traders and even celebrities on Twitter and Reddit, who accused the company of colluding with hedge funds to terminate the buy side of the trade. The company is also now under regulatory scrutiny and the target of several class-action lawsuits as a result of the debacle.

(Temporarily) Out of Capital

Yet the biggest issue for Robinhood was having insufficient capital to meet regulatory requirements.