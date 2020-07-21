NUSI Is a Better Way to Covered Call Benefits

The Nationwide Risk-Managed Income ETF (NYSEArca: NUSI) generates income via covered calls, lobbing off an impressive distribution yield of 7.81% in the process, and there are plenty of reasons why investors should consider this approach rather than writing individual covered calls on their own.

A covered call refers to an options strategy where an investor writes or sells a call option on an asset which they already own or bought on a share-for-share basis to generate income via premiums derived from the sale of the call options.

The Nationwide Risk-Managed Income ETF uses an options trading strategy called a protective net-credit collar to generate income. The options strategy sells an upside call option and uses a portion of the proceeds received to buy a put option to hedge downside risk on an underlying portfolio of securities.

“Call writing has become too popular, making premiums too low, and skew too high to make the strategy attractive,” according to Seeking Alpha.

Let NUSI Do the Work

NUSI is an actively managed portfolio of stocks included in the Nasdaq-100 Index and an options collar. Per index rules, the fund only invests in the top 100 largest by market cap, nonfinancial stocks listed on NASDAQ. A collar strategy involves selling or writing call options and buying put options, thus generating income to hedge some downside risk. The strategy seeks to generate high current income monthly from any dividends received from the underlying stock and the option premiums retained.

“At its core, writing calls is akin to selling insurance. As long as the underlying asset does not decline in value, you’ll receive steady cash flow. However, since you don’t own any appreciation, upside reward is limited while you’re still left exposed to downside risk,” according to Seeking Alpha.

However, NUSI tempers that downside risk by using protective puts.

NUSI can act as a complement to traditional equity and fixed income allocations or as the ideal protective hedge for investors with heavy exposure to technology and growth stocks because the fund is a “rules-based options trading strategy that seeks to produce high income using the Nasdaq-100 Index,” according to Nationwide.

The Nationwide Risk-Managed Income ETF incorporates options exposure to help generate income and mitigate risk as a way to enhance total returns. Investors have long capitalized on covered call options strategies for income generation or protective put options strategies to protect against and limit losses.

For more on income strategies, visit our Retirement Income Channel .

The opinions and forecasts expressed herein are solely those of Tom Lydon, and may not actually come to pass. Information on this site should not be used or construed as an offer to sell, a solicitation of an offer to buy, or a recommendation for any product.