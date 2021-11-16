Retail ETFs Are Mixed Amid Optimistic Walmart Financial Data

Retail ETFs are mixed on Tuesday amid news that Walmart’s fiscal third-quarter earnings beat analysts’ expectations, as price-conscious grocery shoppers returned to its stores despite spiking inflation in household staples.

Walmart’s massive size is assisting the company in navigating bottlenecked supply chains, as it negotiates with manufacturers, shores its inventory, and utilizes its own ships to move goods across the globe. The multinational retail corporation raised its forecast for 2021, suggesting that adjusted earnings per share will be around $6.40 versus its previous expectations of between $6.20 and $6.35.

Despite the adjusted outlook, the company’s shares fell nearly 3% early Tuesday afternoon.

Walmart CEO Doug McMillon said that the company is hopeful that it will have a full inventory available for the holiday season. Inventory for Walmart in the U.S. climbed 11.5% in anticipation of the hectic shopping season, McMillon said, with Walmart readying its seasonal merchandise and preparing space for the goods on vessels.

“There’s a level of excitement in the air,” McMillon said on the company’s earnings call. “You can feel it. I’ve been walking away from these stores with a recurring thought, ‘We’re ready, we have the people, the products, and the prices to deliver a great holiday season.’”

Walmart’s net income fell to $3.11 billion, or $1.11 per share, from $5.14 billion, or $1.80 per share, a year earlier. Excluding items, the company earned $1.45 per share. Analysts were expecting that Walmart would earn $1.40 per share, according to Refinitiv.