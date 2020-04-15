Will a Growth-Fueled Recovery Follow After the Coronavirus Pandemic?

There’s been a lot of talk during the height of the coronavirus pandemic about foregoing growth or momentum in favor of value-oriented assets. However, will growth rise again once a recovery is in full swing?

Investors looking to play further strength in growth equities can start with the Direxion Russell 1000 Value Over Growth ETF (NYSEArca: RWVG). RWGV measures the performance of a portfolio that has 150% long exposure to the Russell 1000® Value Index (the “Long Component”) and 50% short exposure to the Russell 1000® Growth Index (the “Short Component”). On a monthly basis, the Index will rebalance such that the weight of the Long Component is equal to 150% and the weight of the Short Component is equal to 50% of the Index value.

In addition, here are three of the seven funds covered in a recent Kiplinger’s article that highlighted some growth ETF plays:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF): seeks to track the investment results of the Russell 1000® Growth Index, which measures the performance of large- and mid-capitalization growth sectors of the U.S. equity market. The fund generally invests at least 90% of its assets in securities of the underlying index and in depositary receipts representing securities of the underlying index. It may invest the remainder of its assets in certain futures, options and swap contracts, cash and cash equivalents, as well as in securities not included in the underlying index, but which the advisor believes will help the fund track the underlying index. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (VB): seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of small-capitalization stocks. The fund employs an indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the CRSP US Small Cap Index, a broadly diversified index of stocks of small U.S. companies. The advisor attempts to replicate the target index by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the stocks that make up the index, holding each stock in approximately the same proportion as its weighting in the index. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NUMG): seeks to track the investment results, before fees and expenses, of the TIAA ESG USA Mid-Cap Growth Index (the “index”). Under normal market conditions, the fund invests at least 80% of the sum of its net assets and the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in component securities of the index. The index is comprised of equity securities issued by mid-capitalization companies listed on U.S. exchanges that meet certain environmental, social, and governance (“ESG”) criteria.

