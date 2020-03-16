Markets Hit New Lows Again Despite Planned Fed Intervention

After attempting a strong rebound on Friday, where equities climbed nearly 10%, markets gave back all those gains and more, to fall below the lows of Friday after the Federal Reserve initiated a massive monetary stimulus campaign and cut interest rates yet again, to curtail declining economic growth surrounding the coronavirus outbreak.

The S&P 500 plummeted over 345 or 12.8% from its high Friday before finding a temporary low, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell almost 3000 points, or 13% from its close on Friday before bouncing. The Nasdaq Composite tanked a similar percentage. The major averages have since bounced from their lows are attempting to stabilize amid skyrocketing volatility and rampant fear,

Monday’s losses dropped the S&P 500 and Nasdaq over 26% below their record highs set in late February, while the Dow was 28% below its all-time high from last month, with as much as a 30% drop for the Dow at one point.

Like last week, futures traders once again found themselves trapped “limit down” in overnight Sunday trading, as trading was halted due to a precipitous initial crash in an attempt to stem investor responsibility and offer a pause. Then once again, for 15 minutes briefly, after the open, there was an additional 8.14% drop on the S&P 500, which triggered a “circuit breaker.” This was the third time in the last week that the circuit breaker was exercised.

While the Federal Reserve move to cut rates in an emergency meeting would seem to have a sanguine effect on markets, it seems investors are looking for a resolution to the coronavirus epidemic before stepping in to buy stocks and invest in the economy. Now analysts are concerned the Fed mat have exhausted valuable monetary resources at its disposal.