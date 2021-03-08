Red-Hot Housing Keeps Fueling Homebuilder ETFs

A pandemic-induced spike in housing demand and a dearth of supply suggests that the spring housing market could be one of the most competitive ever.

A significant fall in new listings due in part to severe weather, in conjunction with already anemic supply, will make it extremely challenging for buyers to find their dream home at the perfect price.

There were nearly fifty percent as many homes for sale at the end of February as compared with the prior February, according to a new calculation by realtor.com, a trend that was accelerated by a decline in the number of new listings to come to market.

“Last month’s record cold and snowstorms likely caused sellers to hit pause, even if only temporarily,” said Danielle Hale, chief economist at realtor.com. “However, in today’s inventory-starved market, any setback is significant.”

To gain ground, new listings would have to burgeon by 25% annually in March and April, which is highly unlikely.

The shortage was seen nationwide, with the biggest drops in new supply in places like Oklahoma City and Kansas City.

This has all been excellent news for sellers, who are now looking for outsized gains thanks to the supply shortage. In January, prices had rallied 10% year over year, according to CoreLogic. While rising mortgage rates are now hurting affordability, so far there has been no significant drop in demand.