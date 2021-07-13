Potential Inflationary Hedges for New, Blazing CPI Data

Expectations for increased inflation may have been warranted, as consumer prices just notched their most sizable one-month increase in almost 13 years. But although inflationary concerns have been spooking investors and fund managers of late, the reason for the consumer price jump may be a bit more innocuous this time around.

The June Survey of Consumer Expectations revealed that median inflation projections for the the next year surged to 4.8%, a 0.8 percentage point rise from May and the loftiest reading since 2013.

While the outlook for the next three years remained unchanged at 3.6%, the reading is still well above the 2% level that the Fed considers healthy for a growing economy.

Nevertheless, the rise in the June 2021 CPI reading may largely have actually been attributed to just one isolated area: used car prices.

“The headline CPI numbers have shock value, for sure; however, once you realize that a third of the increase is used car prices, the transitory picture becomes more clear,” wrote Jamie Cox, managing partner at Harris Financial Group. “Inflation is rising, but things are well behaved and have not changed materially.”

Cox’s comments arrived shortly after the Labor Department released its June 2021 CPI report, which showed that prices paid by consumers were 5.4% higher than a year ago, making this the largest pop since August 2008. Core CPI, which removes volatile items like food and energy components, climbed 4.5%, the steepest move for that measure since September 1991.

Investors and analysts have been keeping a watchful eye on inflation, and in recent months have become more leery of increasing prices and their effects on the Federal Reserve. But stocks seem relatively unperturbed on Tuesday, with the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) trading near breakeven on the day. The 10-year Treasury yield also dropped, which is contrary to expectations for a hot inflation report.