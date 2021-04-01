Pacer ETFs Rolls Out April Series of Structured Outcome Strategy ETFs

On Thursday, Pacer ETFs, an ETF provider, announced upside caps for the April series of the Pacer Swan SOS ETF family. The launch includes the Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF (PSCW), the Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF (PSMR), and the Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF (PSFM). These funds will offer specific buffers and caps over a 12-month target outcome period beginning today.

The Pacer Swan SOS ETF series seeks to offer investors exposure to market growth up to a specific cap while also providing a built-in downside buffer based on current market conditions in the event of a market decline. Each ETF within the series offers a varied structured outcome strategy, allowing investors to be selective in managing risk.

PSCW seeks to provide investors with returns that, before fees and expenses of the Fund, match those of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust up to a predetermined upside cap of 9.10% (before fees and expenses of the Fund) and 8.35% (after fees and expenses of the Fund), while providing a buffer against Underlying ETF losses between 5% and 30% over the period from April 1, 2021, to March 31, 2022.

PSMR seeks to provide investors with returns that, before fees and expenses of the Fund, match those of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust up to a predetermined upside cap of 10.48% (before fees and expenses of the Fund) and 9.73% (after fees and expenses of the Fund), while providing a buffer against the first 15% of Underlying ETF losses, over the period from April 1, 2021, to March 31, 2022.

PSFM seeks to provide investors with returns that match those of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust up to a predetermined upside cap of 16.04% (before fees and expenses of the Fund) and 15.29% (after fees and expenses of the Fund) while providing a buffer against the first 20% of Underlying ETF losses with the benefits of such buffer declining from 20% to 0% for Underlying ETF losses between 20% and 40%, over the period from April 1, 2021, to March 31, 2022.

“Markets whipsawed through 2020, prompting investors to reprioritize their portfolio goals and seek new ways to grow capital,” says Pacer ETFs Distributors President, Sean O’Hara. “The Pacer Swan SOS series has been curated specifically to satisfy this market need. When approaching the investment landscape in 2021, a diversified portfolio could benefit from products that can yield results while also navigating risk for investors.”

Pacer ETFs is a strategy-driven exchange-traded fund provider with 35 ETFs and over $6.25 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2021. Pacer ETFs focuses on addressing investors’ needs through its six fund families, the Pacer Trendpilot® Series, Pacer Cash Cows Index Series, Pacer Custom, Pacer Leaders ETF Series, Pacer Factor ETF Series, and Pacer Swan SOS ETF Series. Pacer ETFs employ a rules-based, passive management approach to track S&P, NASDAQ, FTSE Russell, and Custom Indexes.

For more information, please visit PacerETFs.com.

For more market trends, visit ETF Trends.