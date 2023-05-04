Pacer Expands Cash Cows ETF Series With CAFG | ETF Trends

Pacer ETFs has expanded its Cash Cows ETF Series with the launch of the Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (Nasdaq: CAFG). CAFG takes a growth-oriented approach for small-cap exposure to supplement the free cash flow-focused strategies across the Cash Cows fund suite.

CAFG focuses on investing in the 100 companies in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index that have the highest free cash flow margins, which are a company’s free cash flow divided by its sales.

“At Pacer, we are committed to helping investors succeed in today’s complex financial market climate,” said Sean O’Hara, president of Pacer ETF Distributors, in a news release. “The launch of CAFG is another step forward for our firm in delivering high-quality and timely investment solutions that aim to address the changing needs of investors and financial advisors.”

O’Hara added that he believed “Pacer’s Cash Cows Growth ETF Series offers a unique alternative for investors and financial advisors looking to add growth ETFs to their portfolios.”

Pacer Financial president Joe Thomson added: “Our firm’s foremost priority is providing our clients with exceptional service and investment solutions. Our impressive sales and asset accumulation across the Cash Cows ETF Series is proof of the viability of this series’ cash flow-focused approach. We anticipate CAFG to be an essential addition to our fund offerings, bringing a new small-cap growth solution.”

The addition of CAFG brings the Cash Cows ETF Series to nine funds and over $17 billion in assets under management. The series has seen marked growth over the last several months, crossing a milestone of $10 billion in assets under management in October 2022 and enjoying a 508% growth rate that year. CAFG brings Pacer’s total funds to 47 and total AUM to over $23.8 billion as of May 1.