New Inflationary Data Released before the Holiday Weekend

As investors prepare for the long weekend, an important gauge for inflation was released by the Commerce Department Friday, revealing a faster-than-expected 3.1% rise in April. Such broadening pressures may have investors wondering about rising prices.

The core personal consumption expenditures index was projected to increase 2.9% after climbing 1.9% in March. Federal Reserve officials rely heavily on the number as a gauge for inflation, although they monitor a number of other metrics as well.

The Fed has been targeting 2% inflation as a healthy level, though it is prepared to allow the level average higher than usual in order to promote full employment.

According to econoday.com, a website that offers economic calendar data and report information: “Personal consumption expenditures are the major portion of personal outlays, which also include personal interest payments and transfer payments. Personal consumption expenditures are divided into durable goods, nondurable goods and services. These figures are the monthly analogues to the quarterly consumption expenditures in the GDP report, available in nominal and real (inflation-adjusted) dollars. Economic performance is more appropriately measured after the effects of inflation are removed.”

Each month, the Bureau of Economic Analysis also compiles the PCE price index, an inflationary gauge that measures a basket of goods and services that is updated annually. This is different from the well-known Consumer Price Index, or CPI, which measures a fixed basket.

Since the PCE measures price movements across a wide-ranging number of goods and services, it is a more broad gauge of inflation than the CPI, which ramped up 4.2% in April.

The headline PCE index surged 3.6% year over year and 0.6% from March, sparking concerns among analysts.

“Inflation pressures might get worse before they get better,” wrote Jefferies economist Aneta Markowska, who pointed out that declining retail inventories could push prices higher. She added that a transition in consumer spending from goods to services ultimately should pull inflation pressures lower.