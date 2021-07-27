New CDC Covid-19 Guidance Spooks Stocks While Boosting Inverse Stock ETFs

Stocks and index ETFs are selling off on Tuesday, while inverse ETFs are making gains, as the CDC is reversing guidance and is projected to recommend that fully vaccinated people start wearing masks indoors again in high traffic locations, which could spread the coronavirus.

Markets are on edge due to federal health officials now saying that some vaccinated people could be carrying higher levels of the virus than previously understood and therefore potentially pass it to others. However, they acknowledged it is could only be a small percentage of vaccinated individuals.

The CDC is scheduled to hold a briefing at 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday, which could be a potential market mover.

While the U.S. has made significant strides to lower coronavirus case and death rates recently, health experts fear that the more transmissible delta variant of Covid-19, already the dominant form of the disease in the U.S., is hitting states with low vaccination rates. Those states have begun reintroducing mask mandates, capacity limits, and other public health measures eliminated recently.

White House chief medical advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci noted Sunday that the CDC was contemplating whether to adjust mask guidance for vaccinated Americans, claiming that it was “under active consideration.”

“It’s a dynamic situation. It’s a work in progress, and it evolves like in so many other areas of the pandemic,” Fauci, also the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told CNN. “You’ve got to look at the data.”

Market Jitters

The moves have sent jitters through the markets on Tuesday, spiking volatility by over 7%, as measured by the CBOE VIX.

Major stock ETFs are in the red on Tuesday as well. The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA), SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), and Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) are all showing losses in mid-afternoon trading, with tech stocks hit especially hard.

Meanwhile, while stocks have been pulling back Tuesday as volatility is expanding, the decline has been exciting for contrarian stock players and inverse ETF investors.

The ProShares Short S&P 500 (SH) gained almost 1.2% Tuesday while tech stocks tumbled. Another highly leveraged ETF, the Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (SPXS), rallied 3.24% Tuesday, catalyzed by its triple leverage.

SPXS offers 3x daily short leverage to the broad-based S&P 500 Index, making it a powerful tool for investors with a bearish short-term outlook for U.S. large cap stocks. Investors should note that the leverage on SPXS resets daily, which results in the compounding of returns when held for multiple periods. BGZ can be a powerful tool for sophisticated investors but should be avoided by those with a low-risk tolerance or a buy-and-hold strategy.

“Market volatility is on the rise, as worries about new virus strains have been exacerbated by stretched positioning and light summer trading,” Jean Boivin, head of BlackRock Investment Institute, said in a note.