Thematic Tech in the New Normal

Technology is not just a sector – it is at the heart of every innovative company across sectors, asset classes, and geographies. Some of today’s most resilient companies are heavily invested in and rely upon technology to keep their business running strong.

To start, many should be acquainted with the Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ: QQQ), which tracks the technology-heavy Nasdaq-100 that includes many prominent tech names like Apple, Microsoft, and Amazon, among others.

Providing further exposure to innovative breakthroughs, the iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (IBB) tracks the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index, providing targeted access to biotechnology and pharmaceutical stocks listed on the NASDAQ.

The First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF (NasdaqGM: CIBR) has also benefited from the shift to working at home as more organizations see the benefit of increasing investments in cybersecurity solutions. CIBR tries to reflect the performance of the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity Index, which is designed to track the performance of companies engaged in the cybersecurity segment of the technology and industrials sectors. It includes companies primarily involved in the building, implementation, and management of security protocols applied to private and public networks, computers, and mobile devices to protect the integrity of data and network operations.

Additionally, the First Trust ISE Cloud Computing Index Fund (NasdaqGM: SKYY) has capitalized on the increased reliance in remote work as more people access data from the safety and comfort of their own homes. SKYY tries to reflect the performance of the ISE CTA Cloud Computing Index, which is designed to track the performance of companies involved in cloud computing infrastructure – servers, storage, and networks – as an on-demand service; a platform for the creation of software in the form of virtualization, middleware, and/or operating systems, which is then delivered over the Internet; and software applications over the Internet enabling other companies to conduct their operations using the application.

