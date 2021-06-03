Technology Stocks: Out but Not Down

Technology stocks are out, but not down. The Nasdaq-100 Index (NDX) is up about 6% year-to-date, a decent if tepid performance.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq-100 is simply lagging this year. It’s not in the red. Furthermore, some market observers believe now is a good time for long-term investors to consider tech. That could drive renewed interest in exchange traded funds like the Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (PTF).

As its name implies, PTF is a momentum-based strategy. That factor is out of favor this year, but it’s higher by almost 4% over the past week. Strong fundamentals support the case for tech upside as 2021 moves along. Consider the sector’s showing during the first-quarter earnings season.

“Tech was one of two sectors that had the highest percentage of companies that reported earnings above estimates — a whopping 94%,” writes Invesco Chief Global Market Strategist Kristina Hooper. “And it’s not just earnings — tech had the highest percentage of companies reporting revenue above estimates as well at 94%.”

PTF Potential

The $277.3 million PTF follows the Dorsey Wright® Technology Technical Leaders Index – a benchmark comprised of a minimum of 30 members of the NASDAQ US Benchmark Index displaying favorable relative strength traits.

PTF is industry agnostic, but it’s currently top-heavy, with over 64% of its weight split between software and semiconductor stocks. This year, that results in a splitting the difference scenario as software stocks are lagging amid concerns about frothy valuations. On the other hand, chip stocks are rallying due in part to a global semiconductor shortage.

Another element of the tech equation to consider is the sector’s international exposure, making it an ideal play on a recovering global economy.

“Another important point to make is that the tech sector has the greatest non-US revenue exposure of any sector in the S&P 500 Index — 57% of tech companies’ revenues are derived from outside the US,” adds Hooper. “Given that we expect economies outside the US to follow the US into a stronger recovery as economies re-open, the tech sector’s strong revenue and earnings may have longer legs.”

Though PTF isn’t explicitly mentioned in Hooper’s note, the fund has credibility as a global recovery play. As just one example, many of the ETF’s chip holdings (31.81% of the portfolio) sell their wares in an array of ex-U.S. markets.

