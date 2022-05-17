If Rates Peak, Power Up Your Income With This ETF

Stocks and bonds have been seeing eye-to-eye as of late, but unfortunately, that’s been on the way down. However, for fixed income seekers, yields have been going the opposite direction, opening up opportunities for high yield exchange traded funds (ETFs).

Yields have been moving higher amid rising inflation, but what goes up must eventually come down. If yields were to fall, this could pave the way for fixed income investors to pour capital into stocks that pay dividends and offer growth opportunities.

“The soaring yield on 10-year Treasury debt looks as if it might have hit its high point, or be close to it,” a Barron’s report noted. “If that is true, both growth stocks and dividend-paying names would benefit.”