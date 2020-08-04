Defiance Debuts Nasdaq Junior Biotechnology ETF (IBBJ)

Defiance ETFs debuted a new ETF today with targeted exposure to the junior disruptors in the biotech space.

Defiance ETFs LLC announced the launch of the Defiance Nasdaq Junior Biotechnology ETF (IBBJ), which tracks the Nasdaq Junior Biotechnology Index, offering investors exposure to “junior” companies with a market capitalization below $5 billion.

“At Defiance, we believe in providing the next generation of investors with targeted exposure to disruptive themes. IBBJ does just that, offering exposure to the junior disruptors in the biotech space, and allowing investors to express either a short- or long-term view,” said Matt Bielski, Chief Executive Officer at Defiance ETFs.

Cameron Lilja, Vice President and Head of Index Research and Development for Nasdaq Global Indexes, said Nasdaq works with a global community of healthcare leaders, including 98% of U.S. listed biotech companies.

“The Nasdaq Junior Biotechnology Index allows investors to track the performance of small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and our work with Defiance ETFs empowers investors with access to this important center of innovation,” Lilja said.

For more information, visit www.DefianceETFs.com.