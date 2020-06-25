Pacer ETFs Expands Lineup With Launch of 4 New Funds

Pacer ETFs, an ETF provider that offers strategy-driven, rules-based ETFs, celebrates their fifth anniversary and the launch of four new funds, VIRS, ALTL, PAMC, and PALC.

These additions come after another year of impressive growth for the firm, especially during a difficult environment so far in 2020. Pacer ETFs has accumulated $5.28 billion in assets under management in its five years of existence.

Pacer’s first fund addition is the Pacer BioThreat Strategy ETF (VIRS):

This fund seeks to offer investors exposure to companies that, in their normal operations, provide their goods and services to the market when a biothreat is present, such as a pandemic, through one of the following themes: Research of Current and Future Pandemics, Combatting Biological Warfare, Biological Threat Detection, Homeland Security, Disaster Relief Supply Storage, Food and Water Safety and Security, and Work and Live from Home Technology.

“As the world reconfigures the way businesses operate and populations protect themselves, certain companies will be critical to the integrity of the economy with this in mind,” says Sean O’Hara, president of Pacer ETFs Distributors. “VIRS allows investors to directly access companies at the forefront of this and future health crises.”

The final three of the four new funds utilize Lunt Capital’s proprietary relative strength methodology. These funds compose the Pacer Lunt Alternator ETF Series:

The Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (ALTL) is an index-based ETF that aims to rotate between high-beta and low-volatility stocks listed in the S&P 500 Index.

The Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF (PALC) and the Pacer Lunt MidCap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF (PAMC) are passively managed funds that rotate among value, quality, volatility and momentum stocks within the S&P 500 Index and S&P MidCap 400 Index, respectively.

“Given the increased market volatility seen in 2020, it is now more important than ever to incorporate investment solutions that can rely on strategy and timeliness to navigate market uncertainty,” says O’Hara. “The introduction of the Pacer Lunt Alternator ETF Series seeks to give investors just that — potential to circumvent volatility and focus on the factors that make an investment most attractive.”

Since its inception in 2015, Pacer has continued its growth trajectory in the ETF space. Its diverse offerings, now including 26 ETFs in five custom series, deliver investors exposure to in-demand market sectors or trend-following passive tactics. Pacer has also invested heavily in expanding its breadth of talent over the last year, bringing in 18 new employees to further the company mission and deliver top-of-the-line products to its increasing investor base.

“Our growth this year and over the last five years is directly correlated with the integrity of our products and the resiliency of our strategies,” says Joe Thomson, Founder and President of Pacer Financial. “As investors, we are faced with market fluctuations and uncertainty. By consistently improving and expanding our offerings of rules-based ETFs, we can best deliver an investment product that takes into account potential downturns and forthcoming opportunities. It is our ingenuity that has allowed us to grow in the past and will enable us to continue growing in the years ahead.”

