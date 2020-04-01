ETF Trends
More Investors are Piling into Investment Grade Corporate Bonds

By

To help shore up the economy, the Federal Reserve is purchasing corporate bonds, but they’re not the only ones. Stock investors are also snatching up corporate bonds, especially the investment-trade type as the coronavirus outbreak is making them wary of riskier, higher-yielding debt assets.

“There is a rotation from a number of nontraditional investors out of other asset classes like high yield, distressed debt and equities into investment grade,” said Andrew Karp, head of investment-grade capital markets at Bank of America Corp. “Among other reasons, it’s a place to hide from volatility.”

A Wall Street Journal report noted that “Issuance of investment-grade bonds in the U.S. hit about $73 billion last week, roughly 21% higher than the previous high-water mark reached in 2013, according to data from Dealogic.”

“Retail-oriented giants like Nike and Home Depot Inc. were among the biggest initial borrowers—issuing $6 billion and $5 billion, respectively—but the pace of new deals remains high, with names like technology company Oracle and food-services provider Sysco Corp. joining the fray Monday,” the report added.

Looking for corporate bond exposure via ETFs? Try these three funds:

  1. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ: VCSH): VCSH tracks the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a short-term dollar-weighted average maturity–the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. 1-5 Year Corporate Bond Index. VCSH debt holdings mirror those found within the index, so U.S. dollar-denominated, investment-grade, fixed-rate, taxable securities issued by industrial, utility, and financial companies comprise the debt portfolio. Furthermore, in order to curb volatility in the bond markets, maturities are relatively short-duration issues–between 1 and 5 years until maturity.
  2. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corp Bd ETF (NYSEArca: SPSB): SPSB seeks to provide investment results that correlate with the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. 1-3 Year Corporate Bond Index. Once again, O’Leary would benefit from the reduced exposure to volatility with SPSB’s investment in shorter-duration debt with maturities less than three years. In addition, SBSP minimizes credit risk by constructing a debt portfolio that contains only investment-grade bonds with companies that are less likely to default.
  3. ProShares Investment Grade—Intr Rt Hdgd (BATS: IGHG): IGHG tracks the performance of the Citi Corporate Investment Grade (Treasury Rate-Hedged) Index so it invests in long positions in USD-denominated investment grade corporate bonds issued by both U.S. and foreign domiciled companies and short positions in U.S. Treasuries.  O’Leary likes to minimize downside risk, so he would probably prefer a corporate bond ETF with a debt portfolio in investment-grade bonds, which is where IGHG invests 80% of its capital. Investment-grade allows investors to mitigate credit risk by allocating capital towards debt issues that are less likely to default versus less-than-investment-grade issues.

