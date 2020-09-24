Can Currencies Replace Bonds in this Low-Yield Environment

Low yields have plagued fixed income investors looking to use safe haven debt as a reliable income source. Now, they’re turning to other avenues for yield, such as currencies, but the question remains whether it could supplant bonds in this low-yield environment?

“Investors are debating whether to engage more actively in currency trading as government bonds offer scanty yields, raising doubts over their ability to act as safe havens,” a MarketWatch article noted. “As monetary policy makers slash interest rates to rock-bottom levels and even emerging market central bankers start to play with quantitative easing, the frequency and strength of rallies in government bond markets, necessary to offset selloffs in equities, have diminished.”