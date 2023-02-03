SPYI, a High-Income ETF Within Equities, Up 10% YTD | ETF Trends

U.S. equities face several challenges this year with economic slowing and recession risk looming on the near horizon, elevating the need for more tactical exposure to equities in 2023. For advisors and investors seeking income within equities, the NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (SPYI) is worth serious consideration given its performance this year and the fund’s distribution yield.

SPYI is an actively managed fund launched last year and seeks to provide high-income opportunities for portfolios while also working to preserve the income generated through its options overlay in times of market stress: the fund is up 10.40% YTD. SPYI allows advisors to remain invested in their core equity allocations while also seeking to deliver high monthly income, and it continues to deliver.

The distribution yield of SPYI was 12.10% as of 01/31/2023, making it a noteworthy fund with strong income potential within the equity sleeve of portfolios.

SPYI seeks to fully replicate the S&P 500 Index and also utilizes a call options strategy layered on top. Call options give buyers the right to buy the underlying asset at a specific price (the strike price) within the timeframe of the contract, but they are not obligated to do so.

The fund writes call options that it earns premiums on and then can use the money earned from the written calls to buy long, out-of-the-money call options on the S&P 500 Index. An out-of-the-money call option has no intrinsic value because the current price of the underlying asset is below the strike price of the call. Should the equity markets rise or fall, NEOS can actively manage the call options to capture gains in the underlying assets or minimize losses.

The options that the fund uses are not ETF options but instead are index options that are taxed favorably as Section 1256 Contracts under IRS rules. This means that the options held at the end of the year are treated as if they had been sold on the last market day of the year at fair market value and most importantly, any capital gains or losses are taxed as 60% long-term and 40% short-term no matter how long the options were held. This can offer noteworthy tax advantages, and the fund’s managers also may engage in tax loss harvesting opportunities throughout the year on the call options or equity holdings, or both.

SPYI has an expense ratio of 0.68%.

