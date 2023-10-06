Increase Tax-Efficient Income Across Core Exposures With NEOS

Advisors and investors face a number of challenges in an environment of rising rates and recession risk. Optimizing income across core exposures to meet the challenges ahead could prove advantageous. The NEOS suite of ETFs provides tax-efficient income opportunities within core allocations.

The Fed indicated the likelihood of another rate increase before year’s end and fewer rate cuts next year than previously forecast. The labor market remains robust, with September job gains coming in much higher than expectations. All indicators further increase the odds of yet another interest rate hike by the end of the year.

As the Fed’s aggressive rate hiking regime continues, recession risk increases, with many economists and analysts anticipating a recession next year. It creates a challenging forward-looking environment of rising bond yields ( bond yields and prices move inverse to each other) and falling equities. In such an environment, making the most out of core allocation income streams through tax-efficiency could be highly beneficial.

Options-Based Income Opportunities in Core Exposures

Enhanced, Tax-Efficient Income for Investors

The options that all three ETFs utilize receive favorable tax treatment as Section 1256 Contracts under IRS rules. This means that the options held at the end of the year are treated as if they had been sold on the last market day of the year at fair market value.

Any capital gains or losses receive a tax treatment of 60% long-term and 40% short-term, regardless of how long the strategy invested in the options. This can offer noteworthy tax advantages, and the fund’s managers also may engage in tax-loss harvesting opportunities throughout the year on the put options.

