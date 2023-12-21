WisdomTree Launches Total Return Fund WTBN

WisdomTree announced today the launch of the WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund (WTBN) on the Nasdaq. WTBN is a fund of funds that uses a market-efficient strategy based on macro and fundamental factors.

The ETF seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Bianco Research Fixed Income Total Return Index. The Index strives to outperform a market-cap-weighted universe of U.S.-dollar-denominated debt. It does this by tilting exposures to select factors that have been historically recognized to drive fixed income performance.

The index starts with a universe of U.S.-domiciled passively managed ETFs ensuring proper liquidity. It then uses factor-based analysis to determine the portfolio structure.

Expanding WisdomTree’s Reach of Its Fixed Income Products

The Index employs a fund-of-funds structure, which results in a portfolio consistent with Bianco Research’s investment process. WisdomTree’s Fixed Income CIO Rick Harper said that WTBN “allows investors to gain access to the Bianco Research investment philosophy.”

“By offering differentiated positioning relative to the market universe,” he added that Bianco’s “strategies expand the reach of our fixed income products and portfolio.”

Jim Bianco, president and macro strategist at Bianco Research, added: “This is a well-timed strategy as we have seen tremendous volatility in the bond market in 2023 and prepare to turn the page on 2024.”

WTBN has an expense ratio of 54 basis points.

WisdomTree announced earlier this month that it had reached $100 billion in total assets under management. The firm attributed this growth to 12 consecutive quarters of net inflows.

WisdomTree Founder and CEO Jonathan Steinberg said the firm’s mission has “been about creating a better experience for investors.”

“I’ve always said, if we can get to $5 billion, we can get to $50 billion, and if we can get to $50 billion, we can get to $100 billion,” he added. “This is by no means the finish line but rather the starting line and we’re excited for what’s to come.”

