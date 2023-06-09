Issuer League: WisdomTree, Dimensional Up | ETF Trends

In this week’s edition of the ETF Issuer League, WisdomTree, Dimensional, Simplify, and Capital Group stood out the most. In each of their respective tiers, those firms saw stand-out inflows or surpassed or neared new milestones. BlackRock’s iShares ETFs series did take in nearly $10 billion for the week, bearing mention for beating its mega-cap rivals. The iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) led the way for the firm with $3.4 billion for the week.

WisdomTree led outside of the usual, mega-cap names, however, with its $692 million weekly flows leading its tier. As ever, the firm’s WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund (USFR) led the way, adding $505 million over the last week. That adds to a $3.2 billion YTD inflow total, suggesting continued investor interest in the ETF’s floating rate notes (FRNs). No other WisdomTree strategy added more than $100 million for the week outside of USFR.

See more: “As Fed Rate Pause Previews Hikes, Eye USFR”

Dimensional sits at nearly $90 billion in total ETF AUM compared to $56 billion for WisdomTree, one tier above. Dimensional added almost $1 billion in total weekly inflows, intriguingly without any one strategy adding more than $150 million. The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) added $137 million in that time.

Capital Group stands out, meanwhile, for how close it is to $10 billion in ETF AUM. The shop added nearly $200 million for the week, with the Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) leading at $42 million in that time. Those flows come as the firm has ridden a pretty solid first year in the ETF business.

Finally, one of the smaller ETF issuer firms, Simplify, bears mentioning. Simplify added more weekly inflows than any sub-$10 billion AUM firm except Capital Group. The Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (TUA) contributed almost all the flows, with $153 million arriving over the week.

