Why We Prefer Quality for the Long Term

By Jeremy Schwartz, CFA, Global Head of Research, WisdomTree Investments

Last week’s Behind the Markets podcast featured a discussion with Paul Esposito, senior portfolio manager at Prestige Wealth Management Group and chair of their investment policy committee. Paul is responsible for global capital market research, formulating both strategic and tactical asset allocation recommendations as well as conducting fund manager due diligence. Prestige is a full-service registered investment advisor (RIA) that offers investment management, estate planning, tax planning, accounting services and financial planning. Their goal is to be a client’s personal CFO to grow and preserve their wealth.

Prestige just conducted a strategic review of how they manage their investment portfolios.

Prestige’s number one principle is to be a tax-conscious, long-term strategic investor. They infuse macroeconomic and tactical elements into portfolios, but they select factors optimized for long-term returns. Prestige has used factors like quality, value, momentum and size to some degree over time.

But the bigger shift Prestige recently made was to move away from traditional mutual fund portfolios.

More importantly, Esposito described Prestige as migrating away from being a “Dimensional” shop, subscribing to the Fama-French three-factor model view of the world with factor over-weights to size and value. Dimensional Fund Advisors is predicated on the academic financial market research of Eugene Fama and Kenneth French; hence, the comparison.

Esposito sees the world as very debt-laden, with demographic declines favoring slower long-term economic growth rates around the world, particularly in Europe and Japan. The magnitude of that debt is deflationary, in his view, which pressures economic growth.

Given the long-term economic backdrop that Prestige is anticipating, the firm is embracing quality and momentum strategies as anchors to an all-weather portfolio.

The value factor has disappointed over the last 12 years. While Prestige sees some elements of value catching up to growth in the short run on the vaccine news and reopening of the economy, over the longer term, they see the pandemic accelerating strategic shifts that can lead to further growth in revenue and dividends in the quality factor space.

In particular, Prestige has favored the quality dividend growth strategies of companies that can deliver revenue and earnings growth rates above GDP growth, and they are instilling that strategically into portfolios. Esposito described new profitability tilts Dimensional Fund Advisors added to their fund portfolios as an attempt to correct for some of the value traps in small caps, but they did not go far enough, in his view, to access the quality factor exposure more directly.

Prestige has also much more aggressively moved away from traditional mutual funds, which can deliver large capital gains distributions and tax consequences for investors even in years when those funds experience negative performance or very modest gains. These capital gains were a real conundrum for Prestige, particularly in small caps, emerging markets and actively managed value funds. Esposito described these gains distributions as adding “insult to injury” in these cases and another reason his firm has shifted to quality dividend growth ETFs.

Portfolios Focused on U.S. Markets

Esposito described his firm focusing on the U.S. markets and ignoring international allocations as due to the U.S. being the best house on the block compared to other international economies like Europe or Japan, from debt levels to fiscal and monetary policies and better demographics. Prestige also thinks they get international exposure from S&P 500 companies that have almost half of their revenue coming from overseas. With retirees domiciled in the U.S. and liabilities being U.S. dollar-driven, they also do not want some of the currency risk or volatility cycles that come with foreign markets.

This was a great conversation on how one WisdomTree client has strategically changed their factor models. You can listen to the full conversation below.

Originally published by WisdomTree, 11/18/20

Important Risks Related to this Article

Neither WisdomTree Investments, Inc., nor its affiliates, nor Foreside Fund Services, LLC, or its affiliates provide tax advice. All references to tax matters or information provided on this site are for illustrative purposes only and should not be considered tax advice and cannot be used for the purpose of avoiding tax penalties. Investors seeking tax advice should consult an independent tax advisor.

U.S. investors only: Click here to obtain a WisdomTree ETF prospectus which contains investment objectives, risks, charges, expenses, and other information; read and consider carefully before investing.

There are risks involved with investing, including possible loss of principal. Foreign investing involves currency, political and economic risk. Funds focusing on a single country, sector and/or funds that emphasize investments in smaller companies may experience greater price volatility. Investments in emerging markets, currency, fixed income and alternative investments include additional risks. Please see prospectus for discussion of risks.

Past performance is not indicative of future results. This material contains the opinions of the author, which are subject to change, and should not to be considered or interpreted as a recommendation to participate in any particular trading strategy, or deemed to be an offer or sale of any investment product and it should not be relied on as such. There is no guarantee that any strategies discussed will work under all market conditions. This material represents an assessment of the market environment at a specific time and is not intended to be a forecast of future events or a guarantee of future results. This material should not be relied upon as research or investment advice regarding any security in particular. The user of this information assumes the entire risk of any use made of the information provided herein. Neither WisdomTree nor its affiliates, nor Foreside Fund Services, LLC, or its affiliates provide tax or legal advice. Investors seeking tax or legal advice should consult their tax or legal advisor. Unless expressly stated otherwise the opinions, interpretations or findings expressed herein do not necessarily represent the views of WisdomTree or any of its affiliates.

The MSCI information may only be used for your internal use, may not be reproduced or re-disseminated in any form and may not be used as a basis for or component of any financial instruments or products or indexes. None of the MSCI information is intended to constitute investment advice or a recommendation to make (or refrain from making) any kind of investment decision and may not be relied on as such. Historical data and analysis should not be taken as an indication or guarantee of any future performance analysis, forecast or prediction. The MSCI information is provided on an “as is” basis and the user of this information assumes the entire risk of any use made of this information. MSCI, each of its affiliates and each entity involved in compiling, computing or creating any MSCI information (collectively, the “MSCI Parties”) expressly disclaims all warranties. With respect to this information, in no event shall any MSCI Party have any liability for any direct, indirect, special, incidental, punitive, consequential (including loss profits) or any other damages (www.msci.com)

Jonathan Steinberg, Jeremy Schwartz, Rick Harper, Christopher Gannatti, Bradley Krom, Tripp Zimmerman, Michael Barrer, Anita Rausch, Kevin Flanagan, Brendan Loftus, Joseph Tenaglia, Jeff Weniger, Matt Wagner, Alejandro Saltiel, Ryan Krystopowicz, Kara Marciscano, Jianing Wu and Brian Manby are registered representatives of Foreside Fund Services, LLC.

WisdomTree Funds are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC, in the U.S. only.

You cannot invest directly in an index.