As financial advisors seek to find ways to provide clients with the best possible investment solutions while juggling their own practice in the most efficient and profitable manner, one may look to managed portfolio strategies to improve efficiency. WisdomTree recently collaborated with Professor Jeremy Siegel to create a unique solution for advisors to help their clients navigate challenges in the current market environment.

In the upcoming webcast, Why Model Portfolios Work in Today’s Dynamic Market, Professor Jeremy Siegel, Senior Investment Strategy Advisor, WisdomTree Asset Management; and Jeremy Schwartz, Executive Vice President, Global Head of Research, WisdomTree Asset Management, will discuss ways financial advisors could add value to clients with model portfolio strategies in a time in which life expectancy is increasing, retirement goals and need for income are drastically changing.

As a way to rethink the traditional 60/40 equity/fixed-income approach, WisdomTree has come out with the new Siegel-WisdomTree Model Portfolios designed to challenge the traditional investment methodology that may no longer be optimal for long-term investors.

“Our Modern Alpha ETF model portfolios are built differently, so they perform differently in today’s dynamic market environment. They are designed to give investors a smart way to access the global markets based on the distinct perspective of an investment innovator—while giving advisors the ability to effectively meet client needs,” according to WisdomTree.

“We go beyond basic market cap-weighted indexes. Our modular solutions offer a tailored investing approach that helps manage risk in today’s ever-changing environment.”

Brad Shepard, Head of Advisor Innovation for WisdomTree, highlighted their research that found investors were far more likely to switch advisors if they were aware that another financial advisor was using third-party models in their portfolios. The research identified the number of clients who would consider switching advisors rose from 38% to 58% if they knew another was using models.

“Clients view their advisor as the expert in the relationship, and they expect them to leverage technology, resources, and third-party expertise to provide them with the best investment options. Third-party models can help advisors meet clients’ expectations as well as positioning them as the quarterback of the relationship. We believe that bringing models into the conversation as a foundational resource can enhance advisor-client relationships and help drive business growth,” Shepard said in a note.

