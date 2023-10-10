Top Performing ETFs: Gold, Income ETFs Top the Charts

In this week’s edition of the top-performing ETFs, gold, commodities, and income options strategies led the way. That combination saw ETFs from issuers like WisdomTree, VanEck, and YieldMax take the top positions. Intriguingly, it’s the second week in which options-based income ETFs did well, particularly from YieldMax.

The trio of YieldMax strategies in the Option Income Strategy suite that topped the chats over the last week focus on Coinbase (COIN), Tesla (TSLA), and Meta (META). The top strategy, the YieldMax Coin Option Income Strategy ETF (CONY), returned 4.3% over the last week per Logicly data.

Digging into Income ETFs

The YieldMax income ETFs suite’s focus on current income and capped gains while playing with tech stocks specifically may appeal right now. With tech a little top heavy and overconcentrated, but still producing returns, finding a capped, income-boosted way into the space may make sense for certain investors.

The commodities-focused United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) took the lead, however, returning more than 16% over the last week. The United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund (UNL) also did well, returning 9% over the last week. Interest in commodities may also relate to more fear in the overall market that the U.S. and global economies could dip in the months ahead.

That could speak to the case for gold strategies like the WisdomTree Efficient Gold Plus Gold Miners Strategy Fund (GDMN). The fund returned 3.2% over the last week, having returned 10.5% over the last year per YCharts. The strategy charges 45 basis points (bps) to invest actively in gold both as a commodity and via gold mining firms.

Finally, interest-rate-hedging strategies continue to take top positions in the ranking. Interestingly, strategies focusing on Pakistan and Egypt specifically from Global X and VanEck, respectively, also took top positions for the week. With income ETFs and gold strategies on the rise too, a suite of strategies are available for curious investors.

Visualizations and data provided by LOGICLY, which is a wholly owned subsidiary of VettaFi.