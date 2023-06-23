ETF Issuer League: State Street, WisdomTree Up | ETF Trends

In this week’s edition of the ETF Issuer League, it’s State Street that has taken a big leap forward. The megafirm’s ETF AUM hit $1 trillion in total AUM via price and flows influence. In terms of flows, it added the most for the week, picking up $3.1 billion. It indicates continued, significant progress for the firm, joining fellow big three members Vanguard and BlackRock in the trillions.

The vast majority of the flows arrived, of course, into the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY). SPY has added $5 billion in just the last month in net inflows, despite outflows that limited it to just $1.4 billion over six months. While the firm may be vacillating around the $1 trillion ETF AUM range, it will look to solidify that position.

WisdomTree, meanwhile, once again laid claim to the strongest inflows title in the middle of ETF issuers ranked by AUM. The firm sits at $57.4 billion in ETF AUM, this week adding $356 million in net inflows. That sits just ahead of American Century’s $340 million for the week. That also positions the firm ahead of all other firms in the sub ~$100 billion ETF AUM range for the week.

Once again for WisdomTree, the WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund (USFR) led the way in inflows with $324 million arriving. USFR stands out as a strategy prepared for whichever rate environment the Fed can conjure. With its use of floating-rate notes (FRNs), the strategy offers strong yields right now through reliable government debt offerings.

Rounding out the ETF Issuer League news, Simplify added $193 million despite holding just $1.8 billion in ETF AUM. Almost the entirety of those flows stems from the $140 million into the Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (TUA). Elsewhere, boutique shop Angel Oak Capital Advisors, LLC, with just $123 million in ETF AUM, added $30 million. That’s a 25% hike thanks to its Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF (UYLD) launched in October.

