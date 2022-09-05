Managing Portfolio Volatility as Correlations Rise | ETF Trends

By Andrew Okrongly, Director, Model Portfolios

This year has offered no shortage of headaches, but the most acute source of pain for most traditional portfolios has been the positive correlation between falling stock and bond prices.

There is historical precedent for balanced 60/40 portfolios experiencing negative calendar year returns. What makes 2022 so uniquely challenging? So far, it is the first time in recent history when both stocks and bonds have had steep, simultaneous declines.

Calendar Year Returns of a Traditional 60/40 Portfolio

At WisdomTree, we remain strong believers in equities as a long-term driver of real portfolio growth and bonds as an important source of diversification and income.

But many investors view this year’s relationship between stock and bond returns as potentially the start of a new correlation regime.

And history may support this view—in the 20th century, the average long-term correlation of stocks and bonds was positive, particularly in times of heightened inflation uncertainty.

Rolling 10-Year Correlation Between U.S. Equities and U.S. Treasuries 1/1/1900–3/31/2022

What does this mean for investors with traditional asset allocations?

In our view, the risk of ongoing inflation uncertainty and unstable asset class correlations supports the case for additional sources of portfolio diversification.

WisdomTree’s Volatility Management Model Portfolio—one of our “outcome-focused” Model Portfolios—is designed to act as a complement to a traditional portfolio by incorporating these alternative sources of potential return and potential risk mitigation.

One of the Funds included in the model is our own managed futures strategy, WTMF, which seeks to achieve uncorrelated returns by capturing rising and falling price trends across commodity, currency, equity and interest rate markets.

Importantly, trend-following strategies like managed futures have a long track record of delivering strong performance in periods of elevated inflation risk, when traditional 60/40 portfolios have typically struggled (Hurst, Ooi and Pedersen, 2017).1

In addition to managed futures, the portfolio includes hedged equity2 and diversified arbitrage3 strategies.

While each allocation within the portfolio follows a unique and differentiated investment approach, the overarching goal of the Model Portfolio is to generate attractive, uncorrelated risk-adjusted returns.

In the 12 months ending July 31, 2022, the Volatility Management Model Portfolio has performed as intended—the portfolio has generated positive absolute returns while outperforming the broader liquid alternatives universe. For investors utilizing the Model Portfolio as a complement to a 60/40 allocation, it has dampened volatility at a time when equity and fixed income markets each experienced steep declines.

Cumulative 1-Year Performance as of July 2022

Issues Often Cited with “Alternatives”

The category of “alternatives” is overly broad and often carries with it a negative connotation. Below we explore some of the issues most often cited with these strategies, and how the Volatility Management Model Portfolio addresses each:

Another important drawback to alternatives as an asset class has been its historical underperformance relative to equities. It is fair to say that, since the great financial crisis, diversification away from U.S. equities and bonds has generally not rewarded investors.

But with today’s market conditions, are we now in a world where diversification matters again? In this environment, investors may well benefit from access to alternative sources of return.

Funding an Allocation to Volatility Management

While we can all agree that diversification sounds great, most investors still need a healthy allocation to equities and bonds to accomplish long-term return objectives and generate necessary income. Where can a new allocation to Volatility Management be sourced from?

For years, some of the world’s largest institutional investors have prudently utilized leverage in portfolio construction with the aim of reducing equity market volatility without sacrificing long-term expected returns.

With our “Efficient Core” strategy, NTSX, individual investors now have access to a modestly leveraged 60/40 “core” allocation, freeing up capital to invest in diversifying strategies such as those found in our Volatility Management Model Portfolio.

Conclusion

While we believe that traditional 60/40 portfolios remain a viable and effective long-term strategy for many investors, those most focused on volatility and downside protection were likely met with an unwelcome surprise this year.

If 2022 is a sign of what’s to come, bonds may not provide the level of equity market diversification that investors have come to rely on over the past several decades.

An allocation to diversifying strategies like those in our Volatility Management Model Portfolio can potentially provide differentiated sources of returns while also mitigating exposure to increasingly high levels of equity and interest rate risk in traditional portfolios.

This article was originally published on September 1st, 2022.

