Learn to Yield | ETF Trends

By Kevin Flanagan

Head of Fixed Income Strategy

and

Scott Welch, CIMA ®

Chief Investment Officer, Model Portfolios

This article is relevant to financial professionals who are considering offering model portfolios to their clients. If you are an individual investor interested in WisdomTree ETF Model Portfolios, please inquire with your financial professional. Not all financial professionals have access to these Model Portfolios.

When you’re three days down the highway

And you’re looking like I feel

And it takes a lot to keep it going

It takes a lot to keep it real

Take some time for yourself

And learn to yield

(From “Yield” by the Indigo Girls, 2002)

Our most recent post on generating yield in the current market environment was back in early July. It’s time to check back in.

As short-term rates have remained elevated due to the Federal Reserve’s rate regime, the differential between the S&P 500 Index dividend yield and the three-month t-bill yield has become more pronounced.

S&P 500 Dividend Yield: 3-Month U.S Treasury Yield

We see a similar story at the long end of the curve.

S&P 500 Dividend Yield: 10-Year U.S Treasury Yield

This last comparison uses the nominal Treasury yield. We see slightly less dramatic results if we use the 10-Year real Treasury yield instead, since dividend yields represent a non-inflation-adjusted return on real assets (the underlying stocks).

S&P 500 Dividend Yield: 10-Year U.S TIPS Yield

Let’s survey the current market environment. As we’ve noted in several earlier posts, the Fed seemingly wants to remain hawkish, but the bond market is, in many respects, doing their job for them. There has been a dramatic run up in the 10-Year over the past several months, with a corresponding tightening of general financial conditions (two charts).

At the same time, and despite the Fed’s ongoing anxiety, inflation has peaked and is moving downward, though it remains above the Fed’s 2% target rate (and probably will for a while). As we write this, the markets anticipate perhaps one more round of rate tightening in 2023—probably in December, if it happens at all.

Rate cut expectations have now been pushed back to June 2024, at the earliest. At this point, the ongoing strength of the labor market seems to be the primary driver of what is keeping the Fed awake at night.

Finally, credit spreads (particularly high-yield spreads) have widened recently but remain near their 25-year historical levels.

So, What Is a Yield-Seeking Investor to Do?

One of our primary investment themes for 2023 and into 2024 is “there is income back in fixed income.” Let’s compare current fixed income nominal yields to equity market nominal yields.

Certainly, in comparison to the equity markets, there is income back in fixed income.

Product/Strategy Ideas

Unless you believe that the long end of the yield curve is nearing peak rate levels and will begin to come back down significantly (which is not our view), then the inverted Treasury yield curve does not offer much of an incentive to move out in duration.

While investors may wish to consider a barbell approach given the current yield backdrop, we continue to see value in tilting the allocation toward U.S. Treasury (UST) floating rate notes (FRNs).

Index Yield to Worst/Modified Duration

As of this writing, UST FRNs are essentially the highest-yielding Treasury security and, with only one week duration, they offer income without the volatility that potentially comes with fixed coupon issues. The WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund (USFR) is a way for investors to tap into this investment theme.

We also remain constructive on high-yield corporates. At current rate and spread levels, the segment continues to offer elevated yields level to investors, while maintaining a comfortable buffer against both a further rise in rates and/or a rise in spreads (right-hand chart below).

We suggest an approach that is selective and takes default prospects into consideration. The WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund (WFHY) offers investors a way of screening for quality (we exclude negative cash flow companies in our Index construction) while tilting for income in the high-yield space.

At the same time, on a relative value basis, agency backed mortgages, which are investable via the WisdomTree Mortgage Plus Bond Fund (MTGP) are exhibiting attractive spreads to Treasuries in comparison to their historical average (left-hand chart below).

Within our own Model Portfolios, we recently reduced (but did not eliminate) our over-weight allocation in high yield and reallocated the proceeds to mortgage-backed securities.

Model Portfolio Ideas

In addition to our product line-up, WisdomTree also manages three Model Portfolios we think fit nicely into today’s yield environment, depending on investor objectives: an all-equity Global Dividend Model, Multi-Asset Income Models of different risk bands and the Siegel-WisdomTree Longevity Model, which we manage in collaboration with our Senior Economist, Professor Jeremy Siegel.

All these Models focus on generating a significant portion of the current yield from their equity allocations while using the fixed income allocation to generate additional, risk-controlled yield.

Conclusions

When we first began writing this series of posts about generating yield in the current market environment, back in March 2021, we were in an historically anomalous environment where investors could generate higher yields out of their equity allocations than they could from their fixed income allocation. But, as we wrote most recently, the script has flipped.

Fixed income has regained its historical role within portfolios—generating risk-controlled yield and acting as a hedge to equity beta risk. It has been a long time coming, but here we are.

For investors and advisors looking to “learn to yield,” we believe we have several ways to achieve this goal without taking excessive risk, including quality-screened high-yield (WFHY) and dividend-focused equities within the portfolio.

For investors wishing to not take on duration risk while benefitting from the current Fed rate regime, our floating rate U.S. Treasury product (USFR) may fit the bill.

Fixed income investors looking for relative value opportunities may find our mortgage-backed security product (MTGP) fits the bill.

Additionally, our yield-focused Model Portfolios are all delivering on their mandates of generating equity-driven enhanced yield in a risk-controlled manner.

We encourage you to take a look.

For definitions of indices & terms in the charts above, please visit the glossary.

Originally published by WisdomTree on October 27, 2023.

For more news, information, and analysis, visit the Modern Alpha Channel.

