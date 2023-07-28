Issuer League: WisdomTree Hits $60 Billion | ETF Trends

In this week’s edition of the ETF Issuer League, WisdomTree Investments crossed a new ETF AUM threshold. The firm hit $60 billion in ETF AUM in total within the last week. Dimensional Fund Advisors (DFA), meanwhile, is rapidly approaching $100 billion in total ETF AUM. Finally, lower down the ETF AUM tier, BondBloxx Investment Management added $203 million in weekly inflows, nearing $2 billion in ETF AUM.
WisdomTree Takes a Big Step
WisdomTree Investments reached its new milestone largely thanks to its WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW). DGRW has added more than $50 million over one week, with its AUM rising $90 million in that time. DGRW tracks large- and mid-cap dividend-paying U.S. stocks that offer the potential for dividend growth. The strategy has returned 13.5% YTD, charging 28 basis points (bps).
WisdomTree’s new total ETF AUM lifts it into a larger tier of firms including the likes of ProShares, VanEck, and DFA. ProShares itself deserves mention given that it is rapidly approaching $70 billion in ETF AUM.
For DFA, the weekly edition of the issuer league sees them just over $1 billion away from $100 billion in total ETF AUM. The shop added nearly $500 million for the week, one of the highest weekly totals across all issuers. The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) led the way in flows for the firm in that time, adding $112 million in that time. DFAT has returned 11.8% YTD and 15.7% over the last three months, actively investing in smid-cap value stocks.
Finally, BondBloxx Investment Management deserves a mention. Sitting under $2 billion in ETF AUM, its roster saw significant weekly inflows for its size. Its BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration U.S. Treasury ETF (XONE) overwhelmingly led in weekly flows, adding $195.8 million. That dwarfs the next-largest inflows, $3.5 million for the BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration U.S. Treasury ETF (XHLF).
|Issuer
|AUM ($, mm)
|Net Flows ($, mm)
|BlackRock Financial Management
|$2,475,859.38
|$4,221.23
|Vanguard
|$2,205,704.13
|$6,337.48
|State Street
|$1,055,741.99
|$4,299.74
|Invesco
|$422,591.57
|$4,151.54
|Charles Schwab
|$301,583.76
|-$1,336.19
|First Trust
|$146,738.14
|$199.22
|JPMorgan Chase
|$120,237.73
|-$326.51
|Dimensional
|$98,993.88
|$498.49
|ProShares
|$69,317.33
|$92.62
|World Gold Council
|$64,140.10
|$149.30
|VanEck
|$62,969.70
|$501.16
|WisdomTree
|$60,049.71
|-$12.26
|Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd.
|$43,342.65
|$62.27
|Fidelity
|$37,794.03
|$37.62
|Rafferty Asset Management
|$32,422.31
|$85.43
|Goldman Sachs
|$30,512.36
|-$29.51
|American Century Investments
|$28,294.14
|$201.45
|Pacer Advisors
|$26,465.43
|$149.83
|Allianz Investment Management LLC
|$22,428.36
|$222.67
|Northern Trust
|$21,482.99
|-$11.13
|DWS
|$17,618.17
|-$71.91
|ARK
|$15,637.13
|-$59.99
|Innovator
|$15,130.50
|$564.94
|Franklin Templeton
|$13,274.28
|$106.86
|Capital Group
|$11,385.28
|$174.48
|SS&C
|$11,081.43
|-$18.90
|CICC
|$8,938.52
|$349.93
|TIAA
|$8,349.56
|-$65.14
|WisdomTree Investments, Inc.
|$8,322.34
|$33.50
|Janus Henderson
|$7,934.91
|$310.92
|Victory Capital
|$7,716.73
|-$22.79
|Abrdn Plc
|$7,363.52
|-$8.92
|BMO Financial Group
|$5,882.74
|$4.39
|Manulife
|$5,807.20
|$4.25
|Prudential
|$5,196.51
|$85.69
|Amplify Investments
|$4,678.26
|$20.00
|Exchange Traded Concepts
|$4,627.74
|-$19.38
|Alpha Architect
|$4,503.07
|$17.20
|The Hartford
|$4,378.70
|$19.31
|New York Life
|$4,345.74
|-$6.78
|Tidal
|$4,070.87
|$60.90
|BNY Mellon
|$3,790.17
|$27.50
|ETFMG
|$3,707.15
|-$20.11
|Marygold
|$3,465.82
|-$189.58
|Principal
|$2,695.01
|$8.74
|Deutsche Bank
|$2,564.53
|$0.00
|Simplify
|$2,212.47
|$40.59
|Renaissance Health Service Corp.
|$2,038.46
|$66.74
|Cambria
|$1,994.49
|$8.03
|BondBloxx Investment Management LLC
|$1,964.60
|$203.64
|US Global Investors
|$1,914.33
|-$66.50
|UBS
|$1,808.25
|-$1.22
|Main Management
|$1,735.56
|$9.78
|Aptus Capital Advisors
|$1,726.71
|-$4.81
|Power Corporation of Canada
|$1,647.61
|$10.42
|Ameriprise Financial
|$1,638.03
|$1.86
|T. Rowe Price Group, Inc.
|$1,544.24
|$46.27
|GraniteShares
|$1,480.71
|$15.45
|Vident
|$1,444.73
|$4.30
|Virtus Investment Partners
|$1,429.36
|$5.14
|Barclays Capital
|$1,374.46
|-$12.52
|Sprott
|$1,348.40
|$0.00
|Distillate Capital
|$1,309.59
|$19.84
|The Motley Fool
|$1,304.83
|$3.12
|Inspire Investing LLC
|$1,302.45
|-$16.25
|Rational Capital LLC
|$1,103.97
|-$6.69
|Horizon Kinetics
|$1,073.04
|-$15.98
|AdvisorShares
|$1,032.10
|-$6.35
|Davis Advisers
|$994.56
|$0.00
|Harbor
|$945.89
|$9.22
|Defiance ETFs
|$913.12
|-$1.69
|Focus Financial Partners
|$893.80
|-$0.48
|AXS Investments
|$810.80
|-$8.58
|Timothy Plan
|$790.50
|$13.53
|Equitable
|$782.74
|$18.71
|Redwood
|$747.30
|$1.59
|iM Global Partner US LLC
|$738.86
|$4.11
|Howard Capital Management
|$673.78
|$33.12
|Engine No. 1
|$656.67
|$11.69
|Roundhill Investments
|$654.28
|-$10.33
|Advisors Asset Management
|$624.91
|$7.15
|Day Hagan Asset Management
|$619.76
|$8.40
|Doubleline ETF Adviser LP
|$559.15
|$0.00
|Tortoise
|$551.55
|$0.00
|Nationwide
|$502.47
|-$4.33
|Anfield Group
|$479.20
|-$1.69
|Aptus Holdings LLC
|$461.99
|$3.05
|ClearShares LLC
|$449.04
|$10.06
|Teucrium
|$421.78
|$8.29
|Liquid Strategies
|$404.47
|-$0.88
|Core Alternative Capital
|$403.88
|-$5.87
|Morgan Stanley
|$401.51
|$8.08
|Envestnet
|$386.44
|$1.39
|FCF Advisors
|$367.86
|$0.00
|Wahed
|$345.59
|$5.45
|Neuberger Berman
|$322.86
|-$2.13
|Neos Investments LLC
|$321.91
|$27.14
|Matthews International Capital Management
|$305.95
|$1.10
|Adaptive Investments
|$303.88
|$0.00
|Retireful LLC
|$296.62
|$5.67
|Oneascent Holdings LLC
|$259.21
|-$4.72
|Western & Southern Mutual Holding Co.
|$245.01
|$0.58
|Renaissance Capital
|$242.02
|$1.77
|Cary Street Partners Financial LLC /VA/
|$241.04
|$0.00
|AGF
|$222.42
|-$1.84
|Little Harbor Advisors
|$213.92
|-$1.78
|WBI
|$210.95
|$0.00
|Truemark Group
|$202.92
|-$0.20
|Impact Shares
|$201.00
|$0.85
|AmeriLife
|$192.34
|-$0.62
|Stf Management LP
|$190.32
|$1.40
|Syntax
|$186.71
|$0.00
|Summit Global Investments, LLC
|$184.27
|$0.57
|CI Financial
|$171.74
|-$0.52
|CornerCap Investment Counsel, Inc.
|$167.71
|$0.00
|Truist
|$166.99
|$0.00
|Rayliant
|$166.35
|$31.45
|Kingsview Partners LLC
|$158.67
|$2.55
|ORIX
|$157.24
|$0.00
|Volatility Shares LLC
|$146.88
|-$4.87
|Thrivent Financial for Lutherans
|$143.88
|$0.00
|SRN Advisors
|$137.93
|$0.00
|Humankind USA LLC
|$133.35
|$0.00
|Intangible Capital
|$132.60
|-$0.02
|Swan Global Investments
|$130.43
|$0.37
|Angel Oak Capital Advisors, LLC
|$128.33
|$1.01
|Paralel Technologies LLC
|$119.94
|$0.00
|Federated Hermes, Inc.
|$116.86
|$0.00
|IronHorse Holdings
|$114.07
|$4.98
|Neil Azous Revocable Trust
|$113.53
|$0.55
|Soundwatch Capital LLC
|$112.19
|$0.61
|Thor Trading Advisors LLC
|$106.98
|$0.00
|Toews Corp.
|$106.67
|$5.35
|Baird Financial Group
|$102.43
|-$0.48
|Arrow Funds
|$100.28
|$0.00
|Absolute Investment Advisers LLC
|$97.48
|$0.71
|Mcivy Co. LLC
|$93.85
|-$1.09
|Inverdale Capital Management LLC
|$88.49
|-$0.00
|First Manhattan Co.
|$81.91
|-$0.06
|Pettee Investors
|$80.83
|$0.33
|Beyond Investing
|$75.12
|$0.00
|AB Holding
|$74.96
|$0.00
|Water Island Capital
|$74.54
|$0.02
|Panagram Structured Asset Management, LLC
|$74.44
|$0.00
|Exponential ETFs
|$74.40
|$0.00
|SEI Investments
|$71.85
|$0.67
|The Leuthold Group LLC
|$69.43
|$0.00
|Alexis Investment Partners LLC
|$68.59
|$0.00
|Capital Impact Advisors
|$68.53
|$0.00
|Clockwise Capital LLC
|$66.90
|$0.00
|Natixis Global Asset Management
|$66.39
|$0.29
|Cohanzick Management
|$64.81
|$0.00
|Zacks
|$64.18
|$0.00
|Q3 Asset Management Corp.
|$61.38
|$0.00
|Formidable Asset Management
|$58.88
|$0.00
|Ridgeline Research LLC
|$55.62
|$0.00
|Valkyrie Funds LLC
|$54.77
|-$1.38
|Logan Capital Management Inc.
|$54.71
|$0.00
|Client First Investment Management LLC
|$54.62
|$0.00
|GeaSphere LLC
|$54.48
|$0.00
|ProcureAM
|$53.45
|$0.00
|Guinness Atkinson Asset Management
|$52.71
|$0.00
|Beacon Capital Management
|$52.56
|$1.26
|2nd Vote Value Investments, Inc
|$50.22
|$0.00
|Cambiar Holdings
|$49.08
|-$1.52
|Alger
|$46.90
|$0.00
|Hennessy Advisors
|$46.40
|$0.00
|Goose Hollow Capital Management LLC
|$42.34
|$0.00
|Acquirers Funds
|$41.81
|$0.00
|First Pacific Advisors LP
|$39.99
|$0.00
|Hull Investments LLC
|$37.62
|$1.71
|Applied Finance Group
|$37.37
|$0.00
|Eldridge Industries LLC
|$35.24
|$0.00
|GAMCO Investors, Inc.
|$31.85
|$0.00
|Sheaff Brock Capital Management LLC
|$31.13
|$0.00
|Highland Capital Management
|$30.70
|-$0.00
|DoubleLine Capital LP
|$29.19
|$0.00
|Faith Investor Services, LLC
|$27.88
|$0.00
|Cultivar Capital, Inc.
|$26.04
|$0.00
|AlphaMark Advisors
|$25.54
|$0.00
|Convergence Investment Partners, LLC
|$25.47
|$0.00
|Reflection Asset Management, LLC
|$25.15
|$0.00
|Penserra Capital Management LLC
|$24.62
|-$1.61
|PMV Capital Advisers LLC
|$24.41
|-$0.26
|Running Oak Capital LLC
|$23.17
|$2.02
|ASYMmetric ETFs
|$22.93
|$0.00
|Knights of Columbus
|$20.49
|$0.00
|Alphatrai Funds, Inc.
|$20.29
|$0.00
|Point Bridge Capital
|$19.52
|$0.00
|Mairs & Power, Inc.
|$18.10
|$0.00
|Build Asset Management LLC
|$17.84
|$0.00
|Subversive Capital Advisor LLC
|$16.33
|$0.00
|Dawn Global Topco Ltd.
|$15.17
|$0.00
|WealthTrust Asset Management LLC
|$14.96
|$0.00
|Future Fund Advisors
|$11.55
|$0.00
|Spear Advisors LLC
|$11.42
|$0.00
|Changebridge Capital LLC
|$11.40
|$0.00
|Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc.
|$11.23
|$0.00
|The BAD Investment Company
|$10.94
|$0.00
|Rcube SAS
|$8.79
|$0.00
|Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC
|$7.93
|$0.00
|Tema Global Ltd.
|$7.44
|$0.00
|Democracy Investment Management LLC
|$7.27
|-$4.83
|Advocate Capital Management LLC
|$7.23
|-$0.24
|Digital Currency Group, Inc.
|$6.84
|$0.00
|Power Financial Corp.
|$6.56
|$0.00
|Lyrical Partners
|$6.37
|$0.00
|Tuttle Tactical Management, LLC
|$5.66
|-$0.63
|Groupe BPCE
|$5.44
|$0.00
|VegTech LLC
|$5.29
|$0.00
|Cboe
|$4.23
|$0.00
|Kelly Intelligence LLC
|$4.15
|$0.00
|V-Square Quantitative Management LLC
|$4.01
|$0.00
|Dynamic Shares LLC
|$3.82
|$0.00
|Jacob Asset Management
|$3.13
|$0.00
|Hypatia Capital Advisors LLC
|$2.74
|$0.00
|Element ETFs LLC
|$2.55
|$0.00
|Distribution Cognizant LLC
|$2.38
|$0.00
|Bitwise Asset Management, Inc.
|$2.18
|$0.00
|Emles Advisors LLC
|$2.01
|$0.00
|X-Square Capital
|$1.99
|$0.00
|Grizzle Investment Management LLC
|$1.29
|$0.00
|Kingsbarn Capital Management LLC
|$1.15
|$0.00
|Merk
|$1.13
|$0.00
|Eurazeo SA
|$1.05
|$0.00
|Parabla, LLC
|$0.84
|$0.00
|Inherent Wealth Fund LLC
|$0.77
|$0.00
|Convexityshares, LLC
|$0.68
|$0.00
|Tradelegs LLC
|$0.58
|$0.00
|Sprott Asset Management
|$0.00
|$0.00
|Calamos Family Partners
|$0.00
|$0.00
|Driveadvisory LLC
|$0.00
|$0.00
