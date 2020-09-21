Markets Plummet As September Stock ETF Woes Continue

Issues with the coronavirus have continued to plague the globe, and t he U.K. is apparently investigating another national lockdown to stymie an explosion in coronavirus cases . The U.K.’s benchmark index, the FTSE 100 sold off over 3% as traders feared the worst.

Meanwhile, while U.S. stocks are red across the board, those hit hardest by a lockdown, such as travel and leisure stocks, are falling the most. Shares of Carnival Corp. sank 4%. Southwest Airlines and Delta Air Lines dropped 4.6% and 7.2%, respectively. Meanwhile, the U.S. Global Jets ETF (JETS) tumbled over 7% amid the news.

“It seems like the biggest reason for the decline in most global stock markets is the concern that tighter virus restrictions in Europe will result from the new spike in Covid cases now that the colder weather is upon us,” Matt Maley, chief market strategist at Miller Tabak, said in a note on Monday.

Stimulus bill negotiations could also become more challenging following the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, which could result in a contentious nomination process before the election, as Trump is at odds with Democrats, who have already been in a stalemate over additional stimulus since July. Chris Krueger, Washington strategist at Cowen, said in a note that a fresh coronavirus stimulus bill is now “unlikely until post-Nov. 3 as the fight over Justice Ginsburg’s empty seat will consume D.C.”

This is the third week that stock markets have been falling. The tech-based Nasdaq Composite continues its correction territory, sinking over 10% from its recent record high, while the S&P 500 has fallen 5% alone in September.