Equity markets charged higher for a third straight day on Thursday as investors seemed unfazed by the release of historic initial jobless claims while the Senate passed a massive economic stimulus bill amid the coronavirus outbreak, which it is set to vote on tomorrow.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rocketed more than 1,100 points, or 5.4% led by a plethora of companies, including Apple, which is up over 3% today. The S&P 500 has bounced another 4.8% while the Nasdaq Composite climbed 4.1%. Those gains continued the Dow and S&P 500 on the path for a three-day winning streak, as the Nasdaq finished in the red Wednesday. They also put the indices up about 20% over the past three days.

Stock Index ETFs are also continuing to move higher, with the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) up 4.75%. The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA) has climbed a solid 5.50%, and the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) is up 3.6%.

U.S. stocks exploded higher Thursday, even after data showed that unemployed Americans rocketed in the past week, soaring beyond the previous record of 695,000 in October 1982, signaling that investors may still be hopeful that a $2 trillion stimulus package will help stem the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic. A vote there is scheduled for Friday. Per CNBC, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said coronavirus stimulus checks will hit homes and businesses within three weeks.