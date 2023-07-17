How to Pick Winning Managers | ETF Trends

To find undiscovered investment strategies, financial advisors must perform due diligence that goes beyond track records. Finding undiscovered investment strategies – whether in a mutual fund, ETF or SMA – before they become widely known for generating alpha is the holy grail for investment advisors. When you succeed, you secure the benefits of a good investment for your client, and you look smart. More importantly, you appear prescient – everybody wins. There are many elements that go into choosing a best-in-breed asset manager and I will state my bias: Boutique asset managers, by their very nature and structure, can provide a competitive investment edge. Allocating client assets to a boutique manager incurs risk and requires due diligence beyond a review of track records and fees. The strengths of boutique asset managers begin with their origin story. It usually involves a talented group of investors who grew frustrated by the constraints and competing interests at their former large firms and left to start their own enterprises to gain the freedom and flexibility to invest according to their convictions.

In my experience, managers intrepid enough to set out on their own see investing as a calling, not a job. They love investing almost to the point of obsession and they have a relentless drive to succeed. The structure of such firms often closely aligns the investment team’s interests with the client’s objectives. Boutiques are typically owned by the founders and other key personnel, and they succeed when their clients do. Further, because boutiques often specialize in a single asset class or strategy, the investment team can stay philosophically aligned around a single process. The business is focused solely on investing with a strategy lineup that capitalizes on the team’s core competency. Boutiques avoid the distractions that often come with multi-million-dollar marketing budgets and layers of management that stand between a firm’s core investment philosophy and the C-suite executives responsible for the strategic direction of a firm. I have found other strengths common to boutique asset managers. They can pivot. To maintain their investment edge, the best asset managers understand that they must fine tune their investment process as markets, industries and economies evolve. Boutiques tend to be more entrepreneurial, with ownership stakes shared among a greater percentage of management than at much larger firms. And since the day-to-day business of the firm is typically handled by the same small group of executives making the investment decisions, there is little to no corporate hierarchy necessary to make refinements. Compared to bigger firms, boutiques are free to make necessary changes.