How Harbor’s Large-Cap Growth ETF Compares to the Russell 1000 Growth

Harbor Capital’s large-cap growth ETF has handily outpaced the Russell 1000 Growth Index year to date in 2023. This demonstrates the potential strength of a distinct active approach.

The Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF (WINN) seeks to exploit market inefficiencies by investing in companies with underappreciated multiyear structural growth opportunities. This compelling methodology seeks to set itself apart from passive indexes in the large-cap growth space.

Traditional cap-weighted indexes are designed to continue to allocate to past winners, making them inherently backward-looking. In contrast, WINN is actively managed. This allows the Fund’s investment team to deliberately lean into concentration and potentially capture some opportunities outside of the purview of indexes.

Furthermore, Harbor’s large-cap growth ETF looks considerably different than its benchmark. The Fund holds 63 securities as of October 31, 2023, while the benchmark comprises 444 constituents. This clearly impacts the Fund’s sector allocation, which is an important consideration when considering growth strategies.

WINN’s Performance Enhancement

As of the end of October, WINN’s performance has been enhanced by its slight overweight to the healthcare sector versus the benchmark. The sector comprises 12.2% of WINN by weight, while the sector makes up 11.1% of the benchmark Russell 1000 Growth Index by weight, according to the Fund’s website.

Conversely, WINN’s lack of exposure to the utilities sector and its underweight to the consumer staples sector has supported the Fund’s performance. Avoiding the more value-tilted utilities and consumer staples sectors may be compelling for investors looking for pure growth exposure.

The design of Harbor’s active large-cap growth ETF combines bottom-up, fundamental research, and systematic portfolio construction. This thoughtful approach and distinct allocation choices could have added to the Fund’s recent outperformance over its benchmark.

Harbor’s Active Large-Cap Growth ETF: Performance

The Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF (WINN) is up 36.45% at NAV over a one-year period as of November 20, 2023. Meanwhile, the benchmark Russell 1000 Growth Index has climbed 30.15% during the same period.

Looking at the past month, as of November 20, 2023, WINN has climbed 11.81%. Similarly, the Russell 1000 Growth is up 9.99%.

