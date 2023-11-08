Harbor’s Dynamic Commodity ETF Gains Traction With Investors

Many investors are looking to enhance their portfolio with a commodity ETF as equity markets struggle.

While some investors have tried to tactically play commodity ETFs, jumping from fund to fund, many investors are finding comfort in Harbor’s dynamic balanced commodity ETF, such as the Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF (HGER).

HGER is a newer ETF available to investors, accreting $106 million in assets under management since its February 2022 inception as of October 30, 2023. However, the fund has garnered significant investor attention already.

Harbor’s fund has seen the seventh largest flows year to date across the commodity ETF category per Logicly.

“HGER has been an under-the-radar dynamic commodity ETF but has been gaining traction with investors. It provides exposure to agriculture, energy, and metals commodities and has risen in value this year,” Todd Rosenbluth, head of research at VettaFi, said.

The Benefits of a Broad-Based Commodity ETF

An allocation to a commodity ETF seeks to help advisors add value to client portfolios. Starting with a small 5% allocation to commodities has the potential to provide diversification benefits and impact returns.

HGER provides exposure to 24 of the most liquid commodity futures traded. The fund’s dynamic approach strives to illustrate that commodity exposures are adjusted based on different market and inflationary regimes, particularly commodity scarcity and debasement. Furthermore, the Quantix Commodities Index, which HGER tracks, aims to allocate to commodities with more favorable roll yield dynamics.

Energy commodities (brent crude, heating oil, RBOB gasoline, and gasoil) make up 32.3% of HGER’s underlying index by weight as of October 31. Gold comprises 31.6% of the index by weight, and industrial metals make up 16.6% of the index. In the current environment, HGER also has positions in grains and soybean products, as well as sugar and cotton.

Harbor believes an advantage of a balanced approach to commodities is reduced volatility. Investors in individual commodities can expect substantial volatility; however, the volatility profile for a broad-based ETF like HGER should look much different.

