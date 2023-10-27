How Harbor’s Active Multi-Asset ETF Is Positioned in the Current Environment

An active multi-asset ETF can be a particularly useful tool in the current environment.

Recently, Harbor Capital launched the Harbor Multi-Asset Explorer ETF (MAPP). The fund may be a compelling solution for investors looking for a systematic and discretionary approach that seeks to provide long-term total return while aiming to limit downside risk.

MAPP uses a proprietary systematic framework that seeks to determine the current business cycle regime. The business cycle regime dictates MAPP’s distinct asset allocation among equity, fixed income, commodities, and currency ETFs. It also dictates the strategy’s targeted volatility profile.

MAPP therefore invests in a diversified portfolio of liquid and low-cost ETFs, providing exposure to broad asset classes.

“Many advisors are looking for guidance on how to position for 2024 given the uncertainty. The ETF provides diversified exposure to a range of sectors and investment styles from third-party asset managers,” said Todd Rosenbluth, head of research at VettaFi.

How Active Multi-Asset ETF ‘MAPP’ Invests

MAPP receives active management from Harbor’s Multi-Asset Solutions Team. The fund is the yearslong culmination of several initiatives, according to the firm.

The current business cycle regime is identified using a framework that analyzes over 70 macroeconomic and market-price variables related to growth, liquidity, and inflation (GLI) to identify the current business cycle regime, according to Harbor Capital. The five regimes include early cycle, midcycle, late cycle risk seeking, late cycle risk averse, and contraction.

Currently, the fund features positioning toward U.S. large-caps, investment-grade fixed income, and commodities (gold, in particular). Harbor believes MAPP’s holdings offer diverse exposure with exposure to Japan and energy and communication services sectors.

While MAPP seems particularly well-suited for the current market uncertainty, the fund has the potential to be applicable as a core allocation in portfolios. Across all regimes, the fund works to routinely optimize underlying investments.

This article was prepared as Harbor Funds paid sponsorship with VettaFI.

3186897