Active International ETF ‘OSEA’ Outperforms in 1st Year

As the Harbor International Compounders ETF’s (OSEA) celebrates its first birthday, the fund’s performance is worth highlighting.

OSEA is an active high conviction international growth ETF. The fund provides exposure to companies believed to be able to sustain growth levels well into the future.

The fund is designed and managed by Copenhagen-based subadvisor C WorldWide. It has a distinct concentrated portfolio and benchmark-agnostic approach that sets it apart from category peers.

“Advisors focused on active management believe in the ability to make astute stock recommendations. In its first year, OSEA has done just that with a concentrated, best-ideas approach. The fund’s strong initial track record warrants further attention,” according to Todd Rosenbluth, VettaFI.

C WorldWide’s active management has worked to demonstrate its ability to outperform the ETF’s benchmark MSCI ACWI Ex. U.S. Index since its September 7, 2022 launch.

In the year following the fund's launch, OSEA has gained 20% at NAV while the benchmark MSCI ACWI Ex. U.S. has increased 13.1%. OSEA is outpacing the benchmark by nearly 200 basis points year to date.

In the year following the fund’s launch, OSEA has gained 20% at NAV while the benchmark MSCI ACWI Ex. U.S. has increased 13.1%. OSEA is outpacing the benchmark by nearly 200 basis points year to date. The figures look at the total return level (using the closing price of the security adjusted to include price appreciation, dividend, and distribution).

How OSEA Invests

Importantly, rather than trying to provide diversified exposure to all international markets, OSEA methodically invests in what it deems to be the 30 best global opportunities.

C WorldWide’s investment team comprises experienced stock pickers. OSEA will always hold just 30 companies, making each stock decision an active competition of capital. Furthermore, the investment team utilizes a strict one in, one out approach.

The investment team seeks to identify high-quality companies with consistent recurring revenues, stable free cash flows, and sustainable returns on invested capital. As part of its selection process, the investment team evaluates potential constituents by assessing each company’s business model, management, and financial and valuation metrics, among other things.

