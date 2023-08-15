Madison Investments Enters ETF Arena With Active Income Fund

Madison Investments has entered the ETF arena with an active income-oriented fund.

The Madison Dividend Value ETF (DIVL) , listed on the NYSE Arca on August 15, is the first fund in the firm’s growing ETF suite. Madison Investments’ ETF suite is designed to help investors pursue income and capital appreciation. The firm offers institutional-caliber, risk-controlled investment strategies, according to a statement from the firm.

The active fund seeks current income production while providing an opportunity for growth. DIVL invests in stocks with relative dividend yields within the top 25% of their historic range. The fund focuses on high-quality companies with strong balance sheets and durable competitive advantages to help manage risks, according to the firm.

“We have seen growing demand for actively managed ETFs in 2023,” Todd Rosenbluth, head of research at VettaFi, said. “It is great to see Madison Investments build out a suite of products to meet advisors in the arena they want to invest.”

DIVL charges 65 basis points. John Brown and Drew Justman actively manage the fund. The team has a combined 63 years of industry experience, according to the firm.

Madison Investments, an employee- and founder-owned firm, manages $22.9 billion in assets. The firm will grow its ETF lineup in the coming weeks with the Madison Covered Call ETF (NYSE: CVRD), the Madison Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSE: MAGG), and the Madison Short Term Strategic Income ETF (NYSE: MSTI).

The lineup will utilize a disciplined investment process to provide investors with consistent income and market-like growth with below-market risk.