Macquarie Launches 3 Active ETFs

Macquarie Asset Management has launched a suite of actively managed ETFs on the New York Stock Exchange. The funds target global infrastructure, energy transition, and municipal bonds.

The firm said it is “excited to offer clients additional flexibility and choice in investment vehicles with active management.”

The Macquarie Global Listed Infrastructure ETF (NYSE Arca: BILD) seeks capital growth and income through opportunities in global infrastructure. BILD takes a disciplined security selection process that emphasizes valuation, quality, and sustainability. It carries an expense ratio of 0.49%.

See more: “BondBloxx Reaches $1B in Assets, Partners With Macquarie Asset Management”

The Macquarie Energy Transition ETF (NYSE Arca: PWER) balances rising energy demand with a focus toward lowering greenhouse gas emissions. Its investment process focuses on identifying responsible energy producers and transition enablers. It charges 79 basis points.

The Macquarie Tax-Free USA Short Term ETF (NYSE Arca: STAX) seeks attractive levels of federal tax-exempt income through munis with less sensitivity to rates. The fund follows a risk-managed, research-driven philosophy emphasizing income. It has an expense ratio of 0.29%.

“These first three funds reflect Macquarie’s deep expertise and specific investment areas,” the company added. “We look forward to expanding our ETF platform in the year ahead.”

Macquarie No Stranger to the ETF Space

While these are the issuer’s first exchange traded funds, the manager is no stranger to the ETF space. Earlier this year, Macquarie announced that it had made an equity investment in fixed income manager BondBloxx. The firm also subadvises the BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Sector Rotation ETF (HYSA), BondBloxx’s first actively managed ETF.

VettaFi’s Head of Research Todd Rosenbluth expressed enthusiasm for these new ETFs from Macquarie.

“It’s great to see this new entrant into the ETF market,” he said. “They bring investment expertise and can help advisors plan for 2024.”

For more news, information, and analysis, visit VettaFi | ETF Trends.