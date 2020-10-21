LGBTQ Holdings To Launch New Social Equality ETF Next Year

The world of exchange trade funds has become recognized for offering a plethora of sector-specific and niche funds that cater to investor interest.

These funds have been as diverse as targeting builders in the 5G space to concentrating on renewable energy sources. A proposed ETF entrant is now related to social equality and civil rights. Financial data company LGBTQ Loyalty Holdings, Inc. (pink:LFAP) is set to launch an exchange traded fund linked to the LGBTQ+ ESG100 Index in the first quarter of 2021, and perhaps sooner depending upon on market conditions.

Earlier this year, the Florida-based company had prepared to launch its ETF, which will trade under the ticker “LGBT” on the Nasdaq, but the fund launch was hijacked by the coronavirus pandemic, and therefore was postponed.

“Due to the unprecedented volatility of the financial markets caused by COVID-19 and the extreme market concerns this pandemic has created in the retail investing world since February of this year, our Board of Directors believe it is in the best interest of our shareholders and advocates to support the decision to launch in the first quarter of 2021 or sooner if market conditions change,” according to the firm.