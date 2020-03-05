What the Market’s Volatility Tells Us About Semiconductors

When volatility is elevated, as has been the case of late, it’s important to keep an eye on relative strength and weakness. Knowing which sectors and industries are leading the market down or keeping it from falling further can provide important context for when the volatility eventually subsides.

In this case, the way the market has dropped falls in line with recent trends.

The first thing to point out is how tech has been the primary leader downward. Over the five-day period at the end of February in which stocks sold off, technology fell more than 6%, making it the worst-performing sector over the period.

This should not be a surprise. The S&P 500 Information Technology Index has risen at an annual rate of over 13% since 2007, making it the top-performing sector over that time. So it stands to reason that what led us higher will also lead us lower.

Digging a little deeper within the sector, we can see the continuation of a trend that has persisted for the better part of the last two years: that the semiconductors have lagged technology as a whole.

Over that same one-week span at the end of February, the Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) fell 23% compared to Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (TECL) fall of 19%.

In terms of specific stocks, major semis like Lam Research, Advanced Micro Devices, NXP Semiconductors, Broadcom, and Intel are all underperforming the FANG stocks (only Apple, with its 8% drop, is in the same ballpark as the group).

Some of this can be chalked up to ongoing uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 virus, which Apple suggested might negatively impact electronic sales in China. This could obviously decrease demand further up the supply chain for its suppliers.

But the more obvious contributing factor here has to do with where the industry is in the market cycle. Chip watchers know that semiconductor sales have been in a secular decline since 2018, and some analysts are predicting the sales decline to get even worse. The fact that a slew of semiconductors reported earnings and revenue for last quarter above analyst expectations has done little to quell concerns.

Ultimately, the industry is at an inflection point. The rollout of 5G should provide some optimism, but the headwinds facing semiconductor companies should continue to dampen enthusiasm for what some have called “the industry of the decade.”

For now, all we can do is watch the tape. The market’s willingness to punish the semis more than broader tech tells us that confidence in the industry is not yet restored. And that’s all we need to know.

Related Leveraged ETFs:

The performance data quoted represents past performance. Past performance does not guarantee future results. The investment return and principal value of an investment will fluctuate. An investor’s shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. Current performance may be lower or higher than the performance quoted.

For the most standardized and the most recent month-end performance click here.

These leveraged ETFs seek investment results that are 300% of the return of its benchmark index for a single day. Investing in a Direxion Shares ETF may be more volatile than investing in broadly diversified funds. The use of leverage by an ETF increases the risk to the ETF. The Direxion Shares ETFs are not suitable for all investors and should be utilized only by sophisticated investors who understand leverage risk, consequences of seeking daily leveraged investment results and intend to actively monitor and manage their investment.

An investor should carefully consider a Fund’s investment objective, risks, charges, and expenses before investing. A Fund’s prospectus and summary prospectus contain this and other information about the Direxion Shares. To obtain a Fund’s prospectus and summary prospectus call 646-780-7729 or visit our website at direxion.com. A Fund’s prospectus and summary prospectus should be read carefully before investing.

Shares of the Direxion Shares are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from a Fund. Market Price returns are based upon the midpoint of the bid/ask spread at 4:00 pm EST (when NAV is normally calculated) and do not represent the returns you would receive if you traded shares at other times. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns. Fund returns assume that dividends and capital gains distributions have been reinvested in the Fund at NAV. Some performance results reflect expense reimbursements or recoupments and fee waivers in effect during certain periods shown. Absent these reimbursements or recoupments and fee waivers, results would have been less favorable.

CUSIP Identifiers have been provided by CUSIP Global Services, managed on behalf of the American Bankers Association by Standard and Poor’s Financial Services, LLC, and are not for use or dissemination in any manner that would serve as a substitute for a CUSIP service. The CUSIP Database, ©2011 American Bankers Association. “CUSIP” is a registered trademark of the American Bankers Association.

Direxion Shares Risks – An investment in the ETFs involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. The ETFs are non-diversified and include risks associated with concentration that results from an ETF’s investments in a particular industry or sector which can increase volatility. The use of derivatives such as futures contracts and swaps are subject to market risks that may cause their price to fluctuate over time. The ETFs do not attempt to, and should not be expected to, provide returns which are a multiple of the return of their respective index for periods other than a single day. For other risks including leverage, correlation, daily compounding, market volatility and risks specific to an industry or sector, please read the prospectus.

Distributor for Direxion Shares: Foreside Fund Services, LLC.