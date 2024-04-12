Wall Street Favors European Equities as Q2 Slump Continues

With the S&P 500 slumping to start the opening weeks of Q2, it appears the capital markets are looking towards Europe and European equities for bullish opportunities. That’s especially with case with rate cuts offering a higher degree of certainty versus the United States.

A confluence of factors are contributing to the increased optimism in the European Central Bank (ECB) and their path to rate cuts. Both economies are showing signs of divergence. The European economy is starting to reveal evidence of slowing inflation. This gives the ECB the green light for interest rate cuts.

Additionally, this bodes well for European equities. They tend to exhibit higher beta, moving in tandem with the broader market. If that broader market is showing forthcoming strength thanks to eventual rate cuts, then it should translate into more market gains.

Bloomberg Report on European Equities