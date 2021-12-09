Top Performing Leveraged/Inverse ETFs: 12/05/2021

Top Performing Levered/Inverse ETFs Last Week

These were last week’s top performing leveraged and inverse ETFs. Note that because of leverage, these kinds of funds can move quickly. Always do your homework.

1. KOLD – ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas

KOLD, which offers 2x daily inverse leveraged exposure to natural gas, featured on the top performing levered/ inverse ETFs list this week. Natural gas prices declined, falling to the lowest level since August, due to warmer than expected winter temperatures.

2. WEBS – Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares

The WEBS ETF that tracks companies having a strong internet focus was present on the top performing levered/ inverse ETFs list this week. Many tech stocks fell after President Biden made it clear that there would not be any lockdown any further. Technology stocks boomed during the lockdown days as people depended solely on technology for their professional, educational, and entertainment needs.

3. CLDS – Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bear 2X Shares

CLDS – Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bear 2X Shares, tracks the performance of the Indxx USA Cloud Computing Index, inversely, was present on this week’s top performing inverse ETFs list. Many prominent pandemic-related ETFs like Zoom Video are losing steam on thinner possibilities of future lockdowns.

4. LABD – Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares

The biotech fund, LABD gained by more than 18% last week. The fund offers inverse exposure to the US Biotechnology sector. Many healthcare stocks like Moderna and Pfizer slumped around the question about their vaccine efficiency against the new variant Omicron, leading to a decline in several biotech funds as well.

5. MEXX – Direxion Daily MSCI Mexico Bull 3X Shares

The MEXX ETF seeks daily investment results of 300% of the performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25- 50 Net Total Return USD Index. The Index comprises large-, mid-and small-cap companies covering ~99% of the free float-adjusted market capitalization in Mexico. Analysts believe Mexico is caught up in a vicious cycle that is pulling down the stock market performance.

6. SINV – ETFMG Prime 2X Daily Inverse Junior Silver Miners ETF

SINV that tracks -2x the daily price movements of an index of small-cap silver mining and exploration companies, gained by 14.5% in the last week. Prices of the precious metals fell upon the Fed’s signal on speeding up the tapering of its bond-buying program which further strengthened the US dollar.

7. GDXD – MicroSectors Gold Miners -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs

GDXD tracks the performance of the S-Network MicroSectors Gold Miners Index, which is comprised of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (GDX) and VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ), which primarily invest in the global gold mining industry. Gold price slipped on a stronger dollar driven by the indication of the Fed taper program.

8. FNGZ – MicroSectors FANG+ Index -2X Leveraged ETNS

FNGZ which provides the inverse of 2x the daily price movements of an index of US-listed technology and consumer discretionary companies was one of the top performing inverse leveraged ETFs this week. Many technology stocks slumped after the US President’s clear stance on no further lockdown in the country.

9. KORU – Direxion MSCI Daily South Korea Bull 3X Shares

KORU provides 300% daily leveraged exposure to an index of large- and mid-cap South Korean companies, featured on the top performing leveraged ETFs this week, on positive Asian markets forecast supported by oil and technology companies.

10. UVXY – ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF

UVXY, which offers leveraged exposure to an index comprised of short-term VIX futures contracts was the top performing levered ETF this week as volatility increased on news about the new Omicron COVID-19 variant and uncertainty around the US monetary policy support.

